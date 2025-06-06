Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List
June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC has activated defender, Natalia Kuikka, off the 45-day injury list, the club announced today.
Kuikka was placed on the 45-day injury list at the beginning of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season after suffering an anterior knee sprain during international duty with Finland in February. As a stalwart on Chicago's backline in 2024, Kuikka started and appeared in 25 of 26 regular-season matches for the Chicago Stars, ranking second in the NWSL in clearances (142) and assisting one goal across 2,062 minutes played. Kuikka also won Week 18 Save of the Week for a spectacular goal-line clearance with her head during the Stars' September 8, 2024, match against the Orlando Pride in the 2024 campaign.
Chicago Stars FC resumes NWSL regular-season action on the road against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, June 7 at 9 p.m. CT. The Chicago Stars then return home to take on Seattle Reign FC at the historic Soldier Field June 14 at 4 p.m. CT for a doubleheader with Chicago Fire FC, who will take on Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets to the doubleheader can be purchased here. Single-match tickets to all Chicago Stars FC home matches can be purchased at chicagostars.com/tickets.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play to Face League-Leading Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Defending Champions - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Standout Casey Krueger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May - North Carolina Courage
- Two Kansas City Current Players Land on May NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Named to NWSL Best XI for May - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List
- Chicago Stars FC Places Mackenzie Wood on 45-Day Injury List, Signs Stephanie Sparkowski
- Illinois Legislature Passes Equity Amendment for Professional Sports
- Chicago Stars FC to Play in Teal Rising Cup Presented by Visit Missouri and Hosted by the Kansas City Current
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Points Against Kansas City Current, 3-1