Chicago Stars FC Removes Natalia Kuikka from 45-Day Injury List

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC has activated defender, Natalia Kuikka, off the 45-day injury list, the club announced today.

Kuikka was placed on the 45-day injury list at the beginning of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season after suffering an anterior knee sprain during international duty with Finland in February. As a stalwart on Chicago's backline in 2024, Kuikka started and appeared in 25 of 26 regular-season matches for the Chicago Stars, ranking second in the NWSL in clearances (142) and assisting one goal across 2,062 minutes played. Kuikka also won Week 18 Save of the Week for a spectacular goal-line clearance with her head during the Stars' September 8, 2024, match against the Orlando Pride in the 2024 campaign.

Chicago Stars FC resumes NWSL regular-season action on the road against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, June 7 at 9 p.m. CT. The Chicago Stars then return home to take on Seattle Reign FC at the historic Soldier Field June 14 at 4 p.m. CT for a doubleheader with Chicago Fire FC, who will take on Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets to the doubleheader can be purchased here. Single-match tickets to all Chicago Stars FC home matches can be purchased at chicagostars.com/tickets.







