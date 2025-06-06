Washington Spirit Back at Home to Meet North Carolina Courage in Annual Juneteenth Match

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Following last weekend's international break, the Washington Spirit will be back in action at Audi Field on Sunday hosting the North Carolina Courage, with the match slated to begin at 4 p.m. Also returning to the DMV this weekend will be nine of the Spirit's international call-ups, including the U.S. Women's National Team's Tara McKeown and recent Euros call-up for England Esme Morgan. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, Spirit fans will be able to enjoy the matchday activations and entertainment they've come to know and love at Audi Field.

The Spirit will continue to offer a special ticket discount for Military, Government and First Responders this weekend. Fans from these groups can enjoy tickets starting at $24 by verifying their status. This offer is available here. Students can also get tickets starting at $21 here. Teachers are able to get discounted tickets starting at $24 here. Limited regular single match tickets are still available here.

2025 Pride Merch

New this week, the Spirit's Pride collection designed in collaboration by Dead Dirt and Expo DMV is available now to purchase online and pick up in stadium. The collection consists of two t-shirts in black and white and a Pride-colored Spirit scarf.

As always, Season Ticket Members can receive a ten-percent discount on jerseys and a 15-percent discount on everything else.

Before Gates Open

New for the 2025 season, fans can kick off their matchday at the Spirit Tailgate, located outside Gate A starting three hours before kickoff. Fans can enjoy live music from DJ MIM, lawn games and food trucks including KBBQ Box, Others Coffee and Maracas Ice Pops.

Also new this year, fans who purchased the Ticket & Drink bundle can choose either a 196 Vodka Seltzer (Grapefruit, Lemon), Soul Mega Beer (American Pale Ale) or Corner Water from Sandlot Bar. These drinks must be redeemed at the Spirit Tailgate and fans are not permitted to bring them inside Audi Field. Ticket & a Drink bundles start as low as $27.

The Spirit Squadron and supporters will meet up at Solace Outpost in Navy Yard at 1 p.m. before marching to the match at 3 p.m. All fans are invited to join in the march.

The popular Crush Funk Band will be back this weekend as well, marching from the Navy Yard metro station at 2:30 p.m. to join the supporters groups at the Potomac Avenue traffic circle.

Inside Audi Field

Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Too Much Talent Band, a music group founded here in the DMV, will perform on the Spirit Stage. Too Much Talent Band blends elements of funk, hip-hop, jazz, pop, R&B and soul to create their unique sound.

The iconic Mini Print Vending Machine from Inciardi Prints will debut at the match with limited-edition Spirit prints! Fans can purchase a ticket and prints bundle or add them on to their existing tickets here.

Returning to the East Concourse, Spiritville will feature face painters, a soft play area for tots, craft stations and the always-popular EA FC Lounge, as well as multiple photo moments. In addition, the Anacostia Community Museum will table on the concourse alongside club supporters.

Before Kickoff

Prior to kickoff, the Spirit will celebrate Juneteenth with Lift Every Voice and Sing. Baltimore-based singer, songwriter and vocalist Black Assets will perform the song, often regarded as the Black National Anthem.

Jehreva Mitchell will sing the Star-Spangled Banner with Carrie Quigley performing the ASL interpretation.

Before and throughout the match, the Spirit will recognize various musical artists from the greater DMV region as well.

Halftime

Even at halftime, fans will be able to enjoy nonstop soccer. During the break, players from Spirit youth club partner Montgomery Soccer Inc. will take part in a 7-on-7 match on the pitch.

Tickets Still Available

Tickets are selling fast for Sunday's game with premium sections-including the all-inclusive Pitchside Party-sold out! Fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at 202-536-5999. Limited tickets remain!

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







