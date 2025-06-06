Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Defending Champions

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to league play on Saturday, June 7 as they travel to Florida to face the Orlando Pride. Saturday's match is the first of two road trips this month as the team navigates three matches prior to the league break at the end of June.

Six players will return from national team duty this week as the Dash prepare for the first of two matches against the reigning NWSL champions. The team will face two of the top three teams in the standings prior to the league break and look for key points against a North Carolina Courage squad that has earned three victories in their last five matches.

Defender Avery Patterson featured in both of the U.S. Women's National Team games over the FIFA window. She started the first match on May 31 against China and tallied an assist in the following match against Jamaica. Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten featured for Jamaica on June 3 and shared the field with her sister Mimi Van Zanten. Defender Michelle Alozie joined Nigeria for a friendly against Cameroon and earned a 2-0 victory.

Four Dash players traveled to Europe for a mix of friendlies and competitive fixtures in regional tournaments. Midfielder Bárbara Olivieri joined Venezuela for two matches in Spain as the South American squad prepares for the upcoming 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina. Midfielder Sarah Puntigam joined Austria for a 1-0 victory over Scotland on May 30 but did not feature in the following match against Germany on June 3. Forward Evelina Duljan started two matches for Sweden's U-23 team and earned victories over Spain and Italy.

The Orlando Pride had nine players compete during the recent FIFA window. Among them was forward Barbra Banda, who scored a hat trick in Orlando's 3-1 victory over Utah on May 23. The forward currently leads the team with seven goals and is tied for the most goals scored across the league. Brazilian playmaker Marta has the second most goals with three and she recently joined the Brazilian Women's National Team for a pair of victories over Japan in her native country. The playmaker retired from the international stage following the Paris Olympics last year.

The Pride have won the last three matches against the Dash, including both matches last season. Houston managed to just lose three matches to the Pride in their previous 16 encounters across all competitions posting a 11-3-2 (WLD) record since Sept. 2016. The Dash will host Orlando for the second meeting of the season on Friday, Oct. 3 at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dash will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, June 13 for Pride Night against San Diego Wave FC. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.







