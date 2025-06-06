Early Lead Slips Away: Royals Fall on the Road in Kentucky

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Utah Royals FC (1-8-2, 5 pts, 13th NWSL) fall 3-2 on the road despite taking an early lead against Racing Louisville FC (5-4-2, 17 pts, 5th NWSL). A second half URFC red card contributes to a late Louisville game winner.

Heading into Friday night's matchup, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made a tactical adjustment, reverting to a 4-2-3-1 formation after utilizing a 4-3-3 in Utah's 3-1 home loss to the Orlando Pride on May 23. He also made one change to the starting XI, moving Canadian international Bianca St-Georges into the striker role and shifting Japanese attacker Mina Tanaka into an attacking midfield position.

Friday's match carried an added layer of intrigue, as Utah faced off against former teammate Cristina Roque, who had been traded earlier in the week. The goalkeeper suited up on the bench for her new club just days after the move, the quick turnaround brought an unexpected reunion on the pitch, adding depth to an already competitive matchup.

The Royals got off to a lightning-fast start, as Brecken Mozingo found the back of the net just under three minutes into the match. The goal marked the fastest of the season and the fastest since the Return of Royalty, extending Mozingo's scoring streak to three consecutive games. The Utah native is the 5th player in URFC history with a streak of 3 games or more, just one behind the record shared by Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez.

URFC's early 1-0 lead was short-lived, as Racing Louisville FC responded quickly with an equalizer in the 9th minute. The goal dampened Utah's fast start and reignited the intensity on both sides, turning the match into a back-and-forth battle from early on. Just seventeen minutes later, the home squad was able to capitalize off of a corner kick giving itself the lead.

It was now URFC's turn to even the score, the Royals found its way in the 31st minute with a perfectly timed through ball from captain Kate Del Fava splitting the Louisville defense and sending St-Georges, one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The Canadian striker calmly slotted it home, netting her second goal of the season and bringing the Royals level once again heading into the locker room.

For the first time since week one of the 2025 NWSL season, URFC captain Paige Monaghan subbed onto the pitch in the 64th minute. Stepping onto the pitch, reclaiming the armband from Del Fava, Monaghan's presence on the field has been long-awaited after suffering an ankle injury back on March 15. Monaghan closed out the match on URFC's defensive line fulfilling the right-back role.

The Royals kept a hold of comfortable possession until a second yellow card for defender Ana Tejada in the 73rd minute forced the visitors to play down a woman for the remainder of the match. The red card is the first of its kind in the Royals' short five year history. Louisville capitalized off the extra player advantage scoring in the 85th minute, putting itself up 3-2 to close out the match.

Utah Royals FC return home for two straight weeks, first on June 13 to host the 2023 NWSL champions, Gotham FC, in a pride night celebration. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. On June 21, URFC welcomes Seattle Reign FC for an afternoon match. Kickoff is slated for 3 PM MT. Tickets for both matches are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

LOU 3: 2 UTA

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Brecken Mozingo 3' (Unassisted): Winning a throw in high up the pitch, URFC threw the ball into the feet of Tanaka who played a back and forth sequence with Sentnor down the right line. A slight deflection off a Racing defender stirred the ball to the feet of Mozingo who unleashed a strike ricochetting off a second defender past the goalkeeper.

LOU: Emma Sears 9' (Katie O'Kane): O'Kane surged down the middle of the pitch before dumping the ball off to Sears while continuing her run into the box as a decoy. Sears cut inside the pitch with two touches to free herself up for a vicious strike to the far post, rippling the net, knuckling away from McGlynn.

LOU: Ellie Jean 26' (Janine Sonis): A Louisville short corner caught Utah completely off guard, allowing Sonis to send a deep cross to the back post toward Jean who powered in a wide open uncontested header square into the net.

UTA: Bianca St. Georges 31' (Kate Del Fava): A long ball from active captain Del Fava found St. Georges making a curved run upfield, sprinting stride for stride with a Racing defender barrelling down on her heels. St. Georges caressed the ball before sending a small right-footed chip shot over Bloomer's outstretched hand, unable to stop the ball nestling in the back of the net.

LOU: Sarah Weber 85' (Courtney Petersen): Poor clearance from URFC dropped to the feet of DeMelo, who turned to an on-rushing Petersen for a deep cross bending toward the back post where Weber nodded a looping header inches under the bar and over a back diving McGlynn.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Paige Monaghan 64'), Kate Del Fava ©, Laruen Flynn, Nuria Rábano (Madison Pogarch 76'); Ally Sentnor (Mikayla Cluff 85'), Ana Tejada, Claudia Zornoza, Mina Tanaka (Dana Foederer 76'), Brecken Mozingo; Bianca St. Georges (Aisha Solorzano 64')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, KK Ream, Imani Dorsey, Aria Nagai

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Racing Louisville (4-3-3): Jordyn Bloomer; Lauren Milliet, Arin Wright ©, Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen; Savannah DeMelo, Janine Sonis (Ella Hase 64'), Katie O'Kane (Marisa Digrande 81'), Taylor Flint; Sarah Weber (Ary Borges 86'), Emma Sears (Uchenna Kanu 86')

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Elli Pikkujamsa, Angela Baron, Avery Kalitta, Jordan Baggett

Head Coach: Beverly Yanez

Stats Summary: LOU / UTA

Possession: 44 / 56

Shots: 20 / 17

Shots on Goal: 9 / 8

Corner Kicks: 10 / 9

Fouls: 12 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card - 45+2')

UTA: Bianca St. Georges (Yellow Card - 52')

LOU: Emma Sears (Yellow Card - 68')

UTA: Jimmy Coenraets (Yellow Card - 68')

UTA: Nuria Rábano (Yellow Card - 71')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Second Yellow Card - 73')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Red Card - 73')

LOU: Savannah DeMelo (Yellow Card - 90+1')







