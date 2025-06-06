Washington Spirit Standout Casey Krueger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Casey Krueger has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for her performance during May competition, the league announced today. Krueger earns the honor as one of the top defenders of the month for the 15th time in her career, tied with Debinha for most such selections in NWSL history.

Krueger appeared in three matches for the Spirit in May, starting one. After being out for a month due to injury, the defender returned to the pitch on May 10, playing 12 minutes in Washington's 3-2 away win over Chicago. In addition to her stellar play in the defending third, Krueger was also an important contributor in the Spirit attack each of the last two matches.

Subbing on for the second half of the May 17 home match against Utah, Krueger delivered a thrilling equalizer late in stoppage time, sending the Audi Field crowd of over 15k into a frenzy and saving a draw for the Spirit. The header tally was voted by fans as the NWSL Goal of the Week. Returning to the Starting XI for the Spirit's May 23 match in Seattle, Krueger delivered a picture-perfect cross deep into the box for a running Croix Bethune. The 11th-minute play resulted in the Spirit's earliest goal of the season and helped the visitors to a league-record fifth consecutive away win to start the season.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

The Spirit will take the pitch at home again this Sunday, June 8 when the side meets the North Carolina Courage in the club's annual Juneteenth match. Sunday's match will be fans' last chance to see their favorite Spirit players at Audi Field until August. Single match tickets are available.







