Racing Wins Yet Again as Jean, Weber Score First Pro Goals vs. Utah Royals

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Friday marked a night of firsts for a Racing Louisville FC squad surging up the NWSL standings.

Ellie Jean and Sarah Weber netted their first pro goals, and Racing Louisville scored late to defeat the Utah Royals by a 3-2 score at Lynn Family Stadium. The result made it four wins from five games - more uncharted territory for a club with serious momentum.

As a result, Racing enters the weekend fifth on the NWSL table at 5-2-4 overall.

"Getting the three points is all that matters, and I think it's massive for us to get them especially in front of the home crowd," said Racing assistant Mitch Sowerby, who headed the team this week as coach Bev Yanez worked out of town on a high-level licensing course.

"I've been leading the week, but me and Bev connected with the staff prior to the week and went through everything and all the details... We know what we are. We know who we are. We'll just keep pushing to get better and better."

Racing Louisville faced the prospect of a frustrating finish until Weber's winner. A second yellow card shown to Utah's Ana Tejada left the visitors down a player from the 74th minute on, but the score stood at a 2-2 stalemate.

Then in the 85th, Courtney Petersen recycled a cross into the box that Weber headed over Utah's goalkeeper. The rookie out of the University of Nebraska made the difference with her debut goal.

"It was definitely good to see that first one go in - I'm not going to lie," Weber said. "What a great moment - such a cool, cool, time to do it. The ball went off to Courtney. It's 2-2. I'm was like, 'OK, I'm going to creep to the back post and get out of the sight lines.'"

Weber's goal capped a back-and-forth game postponed an hour as storms passed through the area. Out of the delay, Utah opened scoring in just the third minute before Racing's Emma Sears answered. Cutting in from the left side, she rocketed in a beautiful shot from distance in for her career-high sixth goal of the season - one off the NWSL's Golden Boot lead.

Racing moved in front in the 26th minute as Janine Sonis - fresh off assisting four goals in the same Canadian national team game over the weekend - found Jean on a corner kick. The center back headed it down and and in for her first goal, too.

The teams capped scoring in a frenetic first half when Utah's Bianca St-Georges got behind the defense to equalize in the 31st minute. Though the Royals entered Friday with just one win on the season, they tried a season-high 17 shots, placing eight of them on target.

"Especially once we went down, we knew we were going to have the upper hand," Jean said. "It's just about having that belief - we have the momentum, what can we do, how can we get them under pressure, how can we get that goal? We're always going to believe in ourselves until the whistle blows. You never know what can happen in this league."

"The vibe of the team is just so electric, honestly," Weber added. "The commitment to excellence from everyone on our team day in and day out at practice - it's not surprising we're getting results."

Unbeaten in five of its last six games, Racing Louisville will face a class test up next. The club travels to play the first-place KC Current at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday, June 14.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Utah Royals FC

Date: June 6, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: 75 degrees, rain

Attendance: 3,951

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (2, 1, 3)

Utah Royals FC (2, 0, 2)

Goals

Racing Louisville FC:

9' Emma Sears (Katie O'Kane)

26' Ellie Jean (Janine Sonis)

85' Sarah Weber (Courtney Petersen)

Utah Royals FC:

3' Brecken Mozingo

31' Bianca St-Georges (Kate Del Fava)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer, 11 - Courtney Petersen, 3 - Arin Wright, 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 20 - Katie O'Kane (81' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 7 - Savannah DeMelo, 16 - Janine Sonis (64' 6 - Ella Hase), 13 - Emma Sears (86' 29 - Uchenna Kanu), 42 - Sarah Weber (86' 8 - Ary Borges)

Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque; 4 - Elli Pikkujämsa, 15 - Ángela Barón, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Utah Royals FC: 1 - Mandy McGlynn, 14 - Nuria Rabano (75' 16 - Madison Pogarch), 5 - Lauren Flynn, 8 - Kate Del Fava, 7 - Janni Thomsen (64' 4 - Paige Monaghan), 17 - Ana Tejada, 10 - Claudia Zornoza, 13 - Brecken Mozingo, 11 - Mina Tanaka (75' 22 - Dana Foederer), 9 - Ally Sentnor (84' 21 - Mikayla Cluff), 53 - Bianca St-Georges (64' 30 - Aisha Solorzano)

Subs not used: 19 - KK Ream, 23 - Mia Justus, 28 - Imani Dorsey, 33 - Aria Nagai

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Utah Royals FC

Shots: 20 / 17

Shots on Goal: 9 / 8

Expected goals: 1.9 / 1.08

Possession: 44.7% / 55.3%

Fouls: 12 / 15

Offside: 1 / 2

Corners: 10 / 9

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

68' Emma Sears (yellow)

90+1' Savannah DeMelo (yellow)

Utah Royals FC:

45+2' Ana Tejada (yellow)

52' Bianca St-Georges (yellow)

68' Jimmy Coenraets (yellow)

71' Nuria Rabano (yellow)

74' Ana Tejada (second yellow)

Match referee: Adorae Monroy







