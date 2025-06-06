Houston Dash Hire Jason Lowe as Assistant General Manager

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that Jason Lowe was hired as an assistant general manager. Lowe brings more than 15 years of coaching experience with an extensive track record of operational management, player development, and program leadership.

"Jason's extensive experience and success at the collegiate level makes him an invaluable addition to our front office," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Jason's background in player development and his strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to build a consistently competitive team for years to come."

Lowe most recently served as an assistant coach for Duke University's women's soccer program during the 2024 season. The Blue Devils achieved an 18-3-1 overall record last season and won the ACC regular season championship. The team advanced to the NCAA College Cup and the technical staff was honored as the United Soccer Coaches' Atlantic Region Staff of the Year. Lowe coached current Dash midfielder Maggie Graham during the 2024 season where she was named the ACC Midfielder of the Year and finished as a finalist for the MAC Hermann trophy.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join the Houston Dash and help execute Angela's vision. I look forward to enhancing the momentum our talented staff and players have created as they develop a new identity for this team that is built on ambition, resilience and unity," Lowe said. "Our goal is to build a high-performance culture that reflects the spirit of Houston and drives us toward sustained success."

Prior to his time at Duke, Lowe was the head coach at Boston College from 2019 to 2023. He also held significant roles at Wake Forest University, including associate head coach, where he contributed to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Lowe's coaching career includes positions at the University of Alabama and Emory University, where he helped both programs reach the NCAA tournament. He specialized in player development, international and domestic recruiting plus program management.

A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Lowe is an alumnus of Wake Forest University, where he was a goalkeeper for the Demon Deacons. He also earned an MBA from the Wake Forest School of Business and holds a USSF A License.







