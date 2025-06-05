Houston Dash Players Return to Texas Following Active International Window

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







Several Houston Dash players were in action during the recent international window, representing their respective countries across a series of friendlies and competitive fixtures in the U.S., Europe, and Africa.

Defender Avery Patterson featured in both of the U.S. Women's National Team's recent friendlies, helping secure back-to-back wins over China and Jamaica.

On May 31 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Patterson started and played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 win over China. She recorded a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 63rd minute that went just wide.

In the June 3 match against Jamaica at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, Patterson entered in the 80th minute. Eight minutes later, she helped create the team's fourth goal with a cross to Lynn Biyendolo, who finished with a left-footed strike. Patterson also recorded two shots on target, both saved by Jamaican goalkeeper Liya Brooks.

Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten started for Jamaica on Tuesday evening and joined her sister Mimi Van Zanten in the starting lineup.

Van Zanten played the first half and won a key free kick in the defensive third before being subbed off at halftime. Jamaica will travel to the United Kingdom at the end of the month to face England in a friendly on June 29.

Midfielder Bárbara Olivieri joined Venezuela for two international friendlies against New Zealand in Spain.

Venezuela earned a 3-1 victory on May 31 in Málaga before falling 2-1 on June 3 in Algeciras. Olivieri entered the first match in the 61st minute and made an immediate impact, recording a shot in the 80th minute that was saved by New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson.

She started and played the full 90 minutes in the second match, delivering a key cross off a corner kick that nearly led to a goal by Gabriela García. Olivieri also assisted a long-range attempt from García in the 41st minute and created another chance in the 59th with a cross to Verónica Herrera, whose header was blocked.

Venezuela continues preparation for the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina, scheduled to be held in Ecuador.

Defender Michelle Alozie joined Nigeria for their international window match against Cameroon.

The first match, scheduled for May 31, was canceled due to travel issues. Nigeria earned a 2-0 victory in the next match on June 3 at MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta. Alozie featured in the squad as Nigeria secured their 15th win in 21 meetings with Cameroon.

Alozie and the Super Falcons will participate in one more friendly prior to competing in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stage next month.

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam represented Austria in two UEFA Women's Nations League matches.

She started and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Scotland on May 30 at Hampden Park. Puntigam did not feature in Austria's final match, a 6-0 loss to Germany on June 3 in Vienna. Austria concludes group play in League A, Group 1 and will not advance to the knockout round.

Forward Evelina Duljan featured for Sweden's U-23 team in friendlies against Spain and Italy.

Sweden defeated Spain 3-2 and earned a 1-0 win over Italy. Duljan started both matches and played at least 45 minutes in each game.

Forward Ramona Bachmann was called up to the Swiss National Team for the final matches of the UEFA Women's Nations League group stage.

Switzerland faced France on May 30 in Nance and hosted Norway on June 3 in Sion. The Swiss fell 4-0 to France and 1-0 to Norway. Switzerland concludes play in League A and will be relegated from the top tier.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2025

