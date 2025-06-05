Head Coach Jonas Eidevall Named May Coach of the Month

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that head coach Jonas Eidevall has been named Coach of the Month for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association and the league's on-air broadcast talent.

Media Assets of Eidevall and the Wave can be found here Eidevall, in his first season at the helm of San Diego Wave FC, has quickly made an impact, guiding the team through a resurgent campaign. Under his leadership, San Diego went unbeaten in the month of May with a 3-0-1 (W-L-D) record, climbing to second place in the NWSL standings.

The Wave outscored their opponents 9-4 during the month and continued to showcase a balanced and potent attack. Overall, San Diego currently ranks second in the league in goals scored this season, highlighting the team's offensive firepower under Eidevall's guidance.

The NWSL Coach of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of May are based on team performances during May regular season matches.

