San Diego Wave FC and Midfielder Favour Emmanuel Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

May 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and Favour Emmanuel have agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract, it was announced today, a mutual decision in order to allow Emmanuel to return home.

"We thank Favour for her contributions to the Wave and wish her well for the future," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "This move was made to allow her to return home to Nigeria."

The Nigerian international made a total of two appearances (one start) across all competitions during her time with the Wave.

