San Diego Wave FC Forward Adriana Leon Voted NWSL Player of the Week

May 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC forward Adriana Leon was voted the NWSL Player of the Week today for her standout performance in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

The forward helped make Wave FC history in Sunday's 5-2 win over North Carolina Courage, scoring her first-ever brace for the Club. Leon now has two goals and one assist, in the last six games, with San Diego compiling a 5-0-1 record over that period. The Wave currently sits in second-place in the standings (20 points, 6-2-2), and is now riding a two-game win streak heading into June.

The forward was rewarded her first goal of the night in the 40th minute when Gia Corley stole the ball from the Courage defense, leaving it to Leon to run onto and hit a first-time shot that found the left corner of the net. She continued on the attack in the second half, finding her second goal in the 60th minute when a long ball over the top was placed perfectly in front of her to shoot past an approaching Casey Murphy to an open net.

With three goals this season, Leon is now tied as San Diego's top scorer alongside Kimmi Ascanio. She is also one of 13 different players to find the back of the net for the Wave this season which is the most of any team in the NWSL.

San Diego next faces Reign FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The match, presented by Trust & Will, will be streamed on Amazon Prime and tickets are available.







