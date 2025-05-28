10 Portland Thorns FC Players Called up for International Duty

May 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC will have 10 players playing matches with their respective national teams for the upcoming May FIFA Women's International Window, which runs between May 26 and June 3, 2025.

A schedule breakdown for each country in which a Thorns player has been called up for is listed below, organized alphabetically by country.

For the U.S., Thorns midfield duo Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie (who returns to the senior national team for the first time since October 2024) will join the USWNT for their upcoming matches against China in Saint Paul, Minnesota and Jamaica in St. Louis, Missouri. Thorns rookie forward Caiya Hanks makes the trip abroad for a pair of matches against Germany in Stuttgart with the U-23 USWNT.

Forward Deyna Castellanos makes her long-awaited return to the Venezuelan National Team, who will join the Vinotinto for the first time since September 2023 as they prepare to face off against New Zealand in Spain.

Defender Isabella Obaze and Denmark will close out group stage play of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League against Wales and Sweden, hoping to clinch qualification to the Nations League Finals this October.

Midfielder Hina Sugita and the Japanese Women's National Team will reunite in Brazil for two matches against the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hosts while defender Kaitlyn Torpey will look to make an impact once again with Australia against Argentina.

To roundup the list of international Thorns, defender Reyna Reyes is back with Mexico for a series of games against Uruguay while midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou return for duty with Canada in two matches against Haiti.

PORTLAND THORNS FC | MAY FIFA WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE

Australia - Kaitlyn Torpey

Australia vs Argentina

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Kickoff: 3 a.m. PT

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Australia v Argentina

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Kickoff: 2:30 a.m. PT

Venue: GIO Stadium Canberra, Canberra, Australia

Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming

Canada vs Haiti

Date: Friday, May 31, 2025

Kickoff: 11 a.m. PT

Venue: Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Canada

Canada vs Haiti

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Canada

Denmark - Isabella Obaze

Denmark vs Wales

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Kickoff: 10:15 a.m. PT

Venue: Nature Energy Park, Odense, Denmark

Sweden vs Denmark

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Kickoff: 10:30 a.m. PT

Venue: Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Japan - Hina Sugita

Brazil vs Japan

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Brazil vs Japan

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Kickoff: 4 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Cícero de Souza Marques, São Paulo, Brazil

Mexico - Reyna Reyes

Mexico vs Uruguay

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Kickoff: 6 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla, Mexico

Mexico vs Uruguay

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Kickoff: 6 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Tlahuicole, Tlaxcala City, Mexico

USA - Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie

USA v China

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Tune In: TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock, Westwood One Sports (Radio)

USA v Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Kickoff: 5 p.m. PT

Venue: Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri

Tune In: TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock, Westwood One Sports (Radio)

USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks

USWNT U-23 Training Camp and Matches vs Germany U-23's

Germany U-23 vs USWNT U-23

Dates: Friday, May 30, 2025 and Sunday, June 2, 2025

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Venezuela - Deyna Castellanos

New Zealand v Venezuela

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Kickoff: 8 a.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Marbella, Spain

New Zealand v Venezuela

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Kickoff: 8 a.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Algeciras, Spain







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.