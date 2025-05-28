10 Portland Thorns FC Players Called up for International Duty
May 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC will have 10 players playing matches with their respective national teams for the upcoming May FIFA Women's International Window, which runs between May 26 and June 3, 2025.
A schedule breakdown for each country in which a Thorns player has been called up for is listed below, organized alphabetically by country.
For the U.S., Thorns midfield duo Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie (who returns to the senior national team for the first time since October 2024) will join the USWNT for their upcoming matches against China in Saint Paul, Minnesota and Jamaica in St. Louis, Missouri. Thorns rookie forward Caiya Hanks makes the trip abroad for a pair of matches against Germany in Stuttgart with the U-23 USWNT.
Forward Deyna Castellanos makes her long-awaited return to the Venezuelan National Team, who will join the Vinotinto for the first time since September 2023 as they prepare to face off against New Zealand in Spain.
Defender Isabella Obaze and Denmark will close out group stage play of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League against Wales and Sweden, hoping to clinch qualification to the Nations League Finals this October.
Midfielder Hina Sugita and the Japanese Women's National Team will reunite in Brazil for two matches against the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hosts while defender Kaitlyn Torpey will look to make an impact once again with Australia against Argentina.
To roundup the list of international Thorns, defender Reyna Reyes is back with Mexico for a series of games against Uruguay while midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou return for duty with Canada in two matches against Haiti.
PORTLAND THORNS FC | MAY FIFA WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE
Australia - Kaitlyn Torpey
Australia vs Argentina
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Kickoff: 3 a.m. PT
Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
Australia v Argentina
Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
Kickoff: 2:30 a.m. PT
Venue: GIO Stadium Canberra, Canberra, Australia
Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming
Canada vs Haiti
Date: Friday, May 31, 2025
Kickoff: 11 a.m. PT
Venue: Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Canada
Canada vs Haiti
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT
Venue: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Canada
Denmark - Isabella Obaze
Denmark vs Wales
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Kickoff: 10:15 a.m. PT
Venue: Nature Energy Park, Odense, Denmark
Sweden vs Denmark
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Kickoff: 10:30 a.m. PT
Venue: Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
Japan - Hina Sugita
Brazil vs Japan
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. PT
Venue: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
Brazil vs Japan
Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
Kickoff: 4 p.m. PT
Venue: Estadio Cícero de Souza Marques, São Paulo, Brazil
Mexico - Reyna Reyes
Mexico vs Uruguay
Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
Kickoff: 6 p.m. PT
Venue: Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla, Mexico
Mexico vs Uruguay
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Kickoff: 6 p.m. PT
Venue: Estadio Tlahuicole, Tlaxcala City, Mexico
USA - Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie
USA v China
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. PT
Venue: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Tune In: TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock, Westwood One Sports (Radio)
USA v Jamaica
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Kickoff: 5 p.m. PT
Venue: Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri
Tune In: TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock, Westwood One Sports (Radio)
USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks
USWNT U-23 Training Camp and Matches vs Germany U-23's
Germany U-23 vs USWNT U-23
Dates: Friday, May 30, 2025 and Sunday, June 2, 2025
Location: Stuttgart, Germany
Venezuela - Deyna Castellanos
New Zealand v Venezuela
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Kickoff: 8 a.m. PT
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Marbella, Spain
New Zealand v Venezuela
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Kickoff: 8 a.m. PT
Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Algeciras, Spain
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2025
- 10 Portland Thorns FC Players Called up for International Duty - Portland Thorns FC
- Chicago Stars FC to Play in Teal Rising Cup Presented by Visit Missouri and Hosted by the Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
- Kansas City Current to Host Teal Rising Cup Presented by Visit Missouri this Summer at CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Forward Adriana Leon Voted NWSL Player of the Week - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- 10 Portland Thorns FC Players Called up for International Duty
- Portland Thorns FC Claim Bronze with 3-0 Win against Club América
- Portland Thorns FC Fall 2-0 to Tigres UANL
- Portland Thorns FC Sign Defender Jayden Perry to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- Late Drama Sees Portland Thorns FC Rescue a Point in 1-1 Draw at San Diego Wave FC