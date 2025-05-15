Portland Thorns FC Sign Defender Jayden Perry to Multi-Year Contract Extension

May 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC announced today that it has signed defender Jayden Perry to a multi-year contract extension that will keep her in the Rose City through the 2028 season.

"Jayden has been a talented addition to our team, establishing herself as an important contributor," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "She arrived in preseason with the potential to be a key player for the team and we have high expectations as Jayden continues to develop alongside the rest of our backline. We are excited to see her commit to this new era of Thorns history and look forward to her development with our organization."

Perry, 24, has burst onto the scene after an impressive start to her rookie season. In 630 minutes across seven appearances so far this year, Perry currently sits as Portland's joint-top goal contributor after being perfect from the penalty spot on three occasions as well as tallying an assist. Additionally, Perry is one of the Thorns' top players in clearances (29), possession won back in the defensive third (16), blocks (4) and aerial duels won (10).

"I have loved every second of my time here in Portland," Perry said. "The girls and staff have created such a welcoming and fun environment, and I am so grateful that this organization took a chance on me. This team has really put their time and trust into my development and growth as a person, player and teammate. I am thrilled for my future as a Thorn and to continue wearing our crest for this amazing city."

One of 11 new additions to this year's roster, Portland acquired Perry on a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 preseason on January 22. The California native joined the Thorns after an impressive career with UCLA (2021-24) where she won the 2022 NCAA National Championship and recorded seven goals and four assists in 86 matches.

Perry's confident ability to create attacking opportunities from the backline and apply defensive pressure against opposition has been showcased each time she steps onto the pitch, putting on display her potential alongside the rest of Portland's young core. Portland has the youngest squad in the NWSL - boasting an average age of 25.10 - and have allowed that youth to be their strength with their dynamism and explosiveness. With players like Perry, the Thorns are showing that they are ready to compete against anyone and laying the foundation down for its future.

