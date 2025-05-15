Gotham FC Aims to Rebound at Home against San Diego

May 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Following a tough Week 8 defeat in the 2025 NWSL regular season, Gotham FC returns home looking to bounce back against the San Diego Wave at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage available on NWSL+.

NWSL+ will carry the stream, accessible for free via several platforms. For more details on how to find NWSL+, visit here.

Gotham FC has been strong at home, losing just one of its last nine regular-season matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium dating back to last season. The club holds a 1-1-1 record through the first three home matches of this year, with three goals scored and three conceded.

San Diego has enjoyed a promising start under new head coach Jonas Eidevall, posting a 4-2-2 record (14 points) to sit tied for fourth place in the league standings alongside Angel City FC. The Wave has won three of its last four matches, earning victories over Racing Louisville, Chicago Stars and Bay FC during that stretch.

In its most recent outing, San Diego played to a draw at home against the Portland Thorns. Seventeen-year-old Kimmi Ascanio opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but the match shifted when Kennedy Wesley was shown a red card late in the first half. Portland equalized in second-half stoppage time after converting a penalty kick by Jayden Perry to split the points.

Friday's match marks the eighth all-time meeting between the two clubs in all competitions, with Gotham FC holding a 1-5-1 record against the California side. After losing the first five matchups, Gotham is unbeaten in the last two, earning a draw and a win.

"To be back at home is always special for us," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "... A great team is coming. Jonas [Eidevall] is doing a great job as their coach, and we're very excited to keep seeing our team grow step by step. We want to make sure we're ready to perform and to win on Friday."

In last season's home meeting with San Diego, Gotham FC earned a 2-1 victory on June 19. Midfielder Rose Lavelle opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time to give Gotham the lead at the break. San Diego's Mya Jones equalized early in the second half, but former Gotham defender Maycee Bell scored the game-winner in second-half stoppage time to secure all three points for the home side.

Entering Week 9, Gotham FC sits in seventh place in the NWSL standings with 12 points. Following Friday's match, the club will pause league play to compete in the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals in Nuevo León, Mexico.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has lost consecutive matches in all competitions only once since the start of the 2023 season (October 2023).

Gotham FC's record following a loss since the start of the 2023 season is 7-1-8.

Gotham has faced only 70 shots this season, an average of 7.8 per match. That is tied for the second-fewest shots faced across nine matches of a season in NWSL history, with only the North Carolina Courage in 2018 facing fewer through nine matches (56).

Defender Emily Sonnett leads all Gotham FC players in passes attempted (599), passes in own half (440) and passes in opponents' half (159).







