NWSL, World Cup Champion Esther González Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - NWSL champion and World Cup-winning forward Esther González has agreed to a contract extension with Gotham FC through the 2027 season, the club announced Thursday.

The announcement follows a remarkable start to the 2025 NWSL season for González, who was named April Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports, and made the league's Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime.

"Above all, it's about how I've felt during these two and a half years with Gotham FC," González said. "Continuing to be happy both on and off the field is really important. To keep enjoying myself and representing Gotham's colors, which I truly identify with, is something really incredible."

"Esther is a proven goal scorer who has made a major impact for our club," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're excited to extend her time at Gotham FC and look forward to her continued success."

The 32-year-old González similarly started her time with Gotham FC in fantastic form, coming to the club after winning the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with Spain. She scored two goals in her first start with the club and helped Gotham win its first NWSL trophy later that year, scoring the game-winner in the championship match.

In 2024, González led Gotham FC in regular-season goals with nine, all of which came in the second half of matches. She also contributed four assists, tying forward Ella Stevens for second on the team in assists.

In all, González has 18 goals and four assists in 35 NWSL regular-season appearances, which includes 30 starts and 2,702 minutes. She already ranks second in scoring in Gotham FC history, and she is rapidly adding to that total just a third of the way into the 2025 campaign.

On April 26, González became just the third player in NWSL history to score seven or more goals in the first seven games of a season. She joins Alex Morgan (2022, San Diego Wave FC) and Sophia Wilson (2024, Portland Thorns FC) in achieving the milestone. González scored seven goals across a four-match span, tying the NWSL record for the most goals in that stretch.

The Huéscar, Spain, native also became the first Gotham player to record three braces in a single season, tying Sam Kerr (two hat tricks and one brace in 2017) for the club's record for most multi-goal games in a season, accomplishing the feat in just the first seven matches of the 2025 campaign.

González has been equally as effective on the international stage, tallying 31 goals in 47 appearances for Spain. She first scored for her country in a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in 2020 and since netted goals in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup.

Prior to Gotham FC, González won three Liga F titles and one Copa de la Reina with Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid. She left Real Madrid as the club's all-time leading scorer, with 39 goals in 77 appearances.







