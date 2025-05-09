Gotham FC Suffers Road Loss Against Racing Louisville

May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC and Racing Louisville on the filed

A long-range strike from Racing Louisville's Taylor Flint proved to be the difference on Friday night as Gotham FC dropped a frustrating 1-0 decision at Lynn Family Stadium.

The result marks Gotham's first loss since April 22 and just its second defeat in seven matches. Despite the setback, it was the first goal Gotham has conceded in three matches and only the third time the club has conceded across six road games this season.

"We had the chances to probably at least draw the game or win it, but in this case, we didn't," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Still, it's a process for us. We saw at the end, with the players coming on, a very young roster trying to grow for the long term. Today, we obviously lost the game, but this group keeps learning, keeps growing and I'm still proud of them."

Gotham FC started the match on the front foot, controlling 70.2% of the possession in the opening 15 minutes. By halftime, Gotham had completed 198 passes - more than double Louisville's 91.

In the 51st minute, Esther González delivered a perfectly floated cross into the box, finding the head of Geyse on the back post, but the Brazilian's header narrowly missed the target in what was one of Gotham's two best opportunities of the match. González later clipped the crossbar with a header from an Ella Stevens cross.

In the 56th minute, Flint capitalized from distance, firing a shot from outside the area that beat Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to give Louisville the only goal of the night.

With the result, Gotham FC moves to 2-2-2 on the road in 2025, having scored nine goals and conceded six - the most away matches played by any team in the league so far this season.

Gotham FC now returns home to host the San Diego Wave on Friday, May 16, at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the club's inaugural Broadway Night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on MSG Networks and NWSL+.

Key Match Points

Defender Emily Sonnett made her 150th regular-season appearance in the NWSL, becoming the 40th player in league history to reach the milestone.

Defender Mandy Freeman made her 100th regular-season appearance in the NWSL, all with Gotham FC.

Freeman joins Sarah Killion Woldmoe as the only players to record 100 regular-season appearances with the club.

Freeman is now the 32nd player leaguewide to play 100 games for a single club.

Gotham FC's record against Racing Louisville is now 2-3-6.

Ann-Katrin Berger reached 2,790 consecutive minutes played for Gotham FC, moving into third place on the club's all-time list.

Berger has played every possible regular-season minute in her 31 games since joining the team.

Midge Purce made her first start of the 2025 NWSL season, her first since March 24, 2024, against Portland, completing 14 of 15 passes (93.3%).

Purce previously made five appearances off the bench since returning from a knee injury that kept her out for all but one game last year.

Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Friday, May 9, 2025

8 p.m. ET kickoff

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

Attendance: 5,495

Weather: 65 degrees, sunny

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1 - 1)

Goal Summary:

Racing Louisville FC

56' - Taylor Flint (Savannah DeMelo)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 27 - Jess Carter (46' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 14 - Nealy Martin (C) (68' 8 - Taryn Torres), 7 - Jaelin Howell, 11 - Sarah Schupansky (46' 13 - Ella Stevens); 23 - Midge Purce (61' 17 - Mak Whitham), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Geyse (68' 21 - Sofia Cook)

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Racing Louisville FC (4-3-3): 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (GK); 2 - Lauren Milliet, 5 - Ellie Jean, 3 - Arin Wright (C), 11 - Courtney Petersen; 26 - Taylor Flint, 7 - Savannah DeMelo, 20 - Katie O'Kane; 13 - Emma Sears, 9 - Kayla Fischer (57' 42 - Sarah Weber), 16 - Janine Sonis (87' 6 - Ella Hase)

Unused substitutes: 71 - Maddy Anderson (GK); 4 - Elli Pikkujämsä,, 12 - Allie George, 14 - Marisa DiGrande, 15 - Ángela Barón, 29 - Uchenna Kanu, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary

GFC / LOU

Expected Goals: 0.93 / 0.55

Shots: 13 / 9

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Saves: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 17 / 16

Offside: 0 / 4

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

7'- Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

55' - Geyse (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

84' - Taryn Torres (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Racing Louisville FC

16' - Kayla Fischer (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Muhammad Hassan

Assistant Referee 1: Christian Clerc

Assistant Referee 2: Mateusz Dulski

4th Official: Gloria Martinez Resendiz

VAR: Jaclyn Metz

AVAR: Matthew Rodman

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On his takeaways and feelings after a tough loss following a stretch of positive performances

Defensively, we were solid again. We limited their chances. Their best opportunity came in the first half with that one-on-one that Ann[-Katrin Berger] saved, but aside from that, they didn't have many chances.

They scored an absolute stunner, and that's something we can take positively. I also think we created more chances through our play than we did last week, which is another positive.

But in the end, football is about goals, and we weren't able to break through today- and that ended up costing us the three points.

MIDFIELDER NEALY MARTIN

Overall takeaways from Gotham's return to Louisville

We had a slow start to the game, trying to figure out how to beat their press and that initial pressure. But once we built into it, we had a few good chances, and we just have to put those away.

Credit to them for a really great strike on that one goal. There were moments in the game where we could have been better, and we have to build on those and deliver more consistent performances going forward.

DEFENDER MANDY FREEMAN

On her 100th NWSL regular season appearance, and all with Gotham FC

It's an awesome milestone to hit. It's not easy in this league- longevity is hard- so being able to have all of my games with Gotham is special. I'm looking forward to more games.

