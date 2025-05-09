Bay FC Heads to Midwest for Faceoff with League Leading Kansas City Current

May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC closes out a two-match road swing with a Mother's Day matinee this weekend at league leader Kansas City Current. Kickoff is set for Sunday, May 11 at 9:50 a.m. PT, with the match broadcast on ESPN. Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson will be on the call.

The club takes to KC following a heartbreaker at San Diego in Week 7. A stoppage time winner in the 95th minute turned what looked destined to end as a 1-1 draw into a San Diego victory. Despite the result, Bay FC was still in position to claim a result for the third straight week. A wide open first half saw San Diego score just six minutes in, before Bay FC equalized in the 18th minute off the boot of Karlie Lema - the Morgan Hill native's second goal of the season.

Jordan Silkowitz came up with a big save before the half-hour mark, denying the hosts from the penalty spot, the first penalty save of her NWSL career. The stop marked the 12th occurrence of a penalty save by an NWSL goalkeeper on their first penalty faced, and earned a nomination for Save of the Week, Silkowitz's third of the 2025 season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC defender Abby Dahlkemper: Against arguably the league's premier attacking team, look to Dahlkemper for leadership of her squad throughout Sunday's contest. Her ability to organize and communicate across the backline has been key to its cohesion and early defensive success - prior to Week 7, Bay FC had allowed the fewest shots faced in the entire league.

Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta: With reigning MVP Temwa Chawinga on the injury report in Week 7 and potentially again this week, eyes will be on Lo'eau LaBonta as the club forms its attack. The 2022 Best XI selection and April 2024 Best XI of the Month honoree has been one of the league's top contributors from the midfield and enters as one of three Current players with three goals on the season. She last found the net April 19 vs. Houston.

RETURN TO MISSOURI

As with last week, Sunday's matchup brings a few Bay FC players back to an old home. Kiki Pickett and Jordan Silkowitz each began their professional careers as members of the Current, with Pickett tallying 16 appearances in 2021. Silkowitz didn't appear for the club before her 2024 trade to Bay FC but was the 18th overall pick by the club in the 2023 NWSL Draft after a stellar college career at Ohio State and Iowa State. Midfielder Dorian Bailey is a native of the region, hailing from across the river in nearby Mission, Kansas.

MAKE AN EARLY STAMP

Bay FC has been dangerous early in matches this season, scoring six goals in the first half. That tally ranks as the fourth-most in the league entering this weekend, tied with Washington Spirit and one behind Racing Louisville and Gotham FC with seven.

FROM THE STAT SHEET

Kansas City and Bay FC each rank highly defensively. Entering Sunday's match, both clubs are in the top five in goals conceded, with KC allowing the fewest in the league (5) and Bay FC not far behind at fourth in the league with eight goals allowed. Both clubs have done well to prevent opponent pressure from reaching the net - Kansas City has allowed a 7.8% conversion rate by its opposition, while Bay FC has allowed just 11% of opponent chances through.

OPPONENT REPORT

Kansas City enters this weekend's match coming off consecutive defeats. A 1-0 loss at Seattle Reign last week marked the club's first time not finding the net in 14 matches dating to September 2024. The week prior, they were the final unbeaten club to fall in a 3-2 loss at North Carolina decided in second-half stoppage time.

Regardless of recent form, however, Current remains atop the league standings. The club opened the campaign with five straight victories, including four consecutive shutout wins from Week Two to Week Five. At CPKC Stadium this season, the club is a perfect 3-0 and has only been defeated once at home since inaugurating their new ground at the start of last season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - KC vs BAY

Kansas City took each of the two matchups between the sides in 2024. A 5-2 result favored Kansas City April 20, with the hosts finding the net twice before halftime and three times after. Bay FC scored on either side of the break, with defender Kayla Sharples scoring in the 17th minute and Tess Boade registering her first of three tallies on the season in the 78th.

The two clubs' October matchup at PayPal Park was tightly contested, decided by a 1-0 scoreline. Bay FC held the possession advantage, but a shot hit with impressive pace by Temwa Chawinga from distance in the 35th minute would stand as the winner.

WHERE TO WATCH

Four locations around the Bay Area will host Bay FC supported watch parties for the match:

21st Amendment Brewery Taproom, 2010 Williams St., San Leandro (21st Amendment Brewery and Bridge Brigade co-hosted; family friendly)

Standard Deviant, 280 14 th St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade and Rikki's Bar co-hosted; family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Fans taking in the match from 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and co-hosted with Bridge Brigade in San Leandro can enter to win one player-signed item of Bay FC merchandise per watch party location. Those who attend a 21st Amendment Brewery watch party in San Leandro, San Francisco, or Santa Clara can also utilize discount code BAYFC511 from Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft for 50% off two rides to or from the watch parties, with a max of $5 per ride. The discount code is limited supply and subject to Lyft terms.







