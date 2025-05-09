Orlando Pride Wins 2024 Golden Brick Award of Excellence for NWSL Championship Season and Downtown Victory Parade

May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride was named as winners at the Downtown Orlando Partnership's 2024 Golden Brick Awards. The Club's NWSL Championship season and downtown victory parade won in the prestigious Award of Excellence category, presented by Orlando Health.

"On behalf of our entire Club, I'd like to thank the Downtown Orlando Partnership and its Board of Directors for selecting our organization for this incredible award," said Orlando Pride President of Business Operations, Jarrod Dillon. "We are incredibly honored to receive this award - a testament to the passion, dedication, and excellence that define our team. Our Club is proud to represent this city, and we hope every Orlando resident shares in this moment of pride. There's no place we'd rather call home than downtown Orlando - the heart of our community and now the home of the best women's soccer team in the United States."

On November 23, 2024, the Orlando Pride became the first professional sports team from Orlando to win a major league trophy, defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The Pride finished the 2024 season as the NWSL Shield Winners and the 2024 NWSL Champions, the first time since 2019 a team completed the double.

2024 was a storybook season for the Pride, who broke the league record for most points in a season (60), most wins in a season (18) and most clean sheets in a season (13). The Pride also finished the 2024 season unbeaten at home with a record of 10-0-3 during the regular season along with victories at Inter&Co Stadium in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

A couple of days following the championship victory, the 2024 NWSL Champions and its supporters came together to celebrate the history-marking title with the first-ever downtown Orlando sports championship parade where thousands marched down Orange Avenue, making their way to Orlando City Hall for a special celebration hosted by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

"I couldn't be prouder of the way our athletes and staff represented the City of Orlando and our incredible downtown community on both national and global stages in 2024. Their commitment, resilience, and excellence were truly inspiring," said VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter. "I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our supporters - your passion and unwavering dedication helped create an electric home environment that played a key role in keeping us undefeated at Inter&Co Stadium last season. You are an essential part of our success, and we're grateful to have you with us on this journey."

The Pride will travel to North Carolina to face the Courage this Saturday, May 10th with kickoff set for 7:30 pm ET at First Horizon Stadium. The team will return to Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, May 16th to face the Kansas City Current in a battle for the top spot in the NWSL standings. Single match tickets for Orlando Pride matches are available.

The Golden Brick Awards are Downtown Orlando Partnership's exclusive annual awards celebrating the people, projects, and initiatives from the previous year that propelled downtown forward.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.