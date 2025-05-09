NWSL & Unwell to Launch Unwell FC at Bay FC's May 17 Match vs Angel City FC at PayPal Park
May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
NEW YORK - This weekend, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Unwell will launch Unwell FC, a high-energy fan program celebrating the live game experience at select NWSL matches throughout the season. Unwell FC will make its official debut Saturday, May 17th at Bay FC's match vs. Angel City FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, bringing game-day activations and surprises for fans.
The innovative, community-driven initiative invites fans to become an integral part of the NWSL excitement, forging deeper connections with other fans and immersing themselves in the thrill of the season. By securing an exclusive Unwell FC ticket for designated games, fans will have access to a premium experience featuring exclusive Unwell FC merch, interactive on-site activations, complimentary Unwell Hydration products, and prime game viewing access.
"As a former collegiate soccer player, witnessing this collaboration come to life and having the opportunity to unite the energy of the Daddy Gang with the NWSL community is thrilling," said Alex Cooper, creator and host of 'Call Her Daddy' and Co-Founder of Unwell. "I enjoyed kicking off the season at the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in Orlando and I can't wait for San Jose."
Beyond the Bay Area launch, Unwell FC will be announcing more dates soon.
Adding to the excitement, Alex Cooper will attend the inaugural Unwell FC event May 17 in San Jose. Fans looking to be part of this groundbreaking experience can purchase their exclusive tickets at BayFC.com/tickets/offers.
The initiative reflects the NWSL and Unwell's shared commitment to cultivating a vibrant, engaged community and elevating the energy around women's soccer throughout the season.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Flint's Stunner Sinks Gotham, Seals Second Straight Racing Win - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Suffers Road Loss Against Racing Louisville - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Purce to Make First 2025 Start - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Heads to Midwest for Faceoff with League Leading Kansas City Current - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Looks to Maintain Unblemished Road Record in Away Match against Chicago - Washington Spirit
- NWSL & Unwell to Launch Unwell FC at Bay FC's May 17 Match vs Angel City FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage - May 10, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Wins 2024 Golden Brick Award of Excellence for NWSL Championship Season and Downtown Victory Parade - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Heads to Midwest for Faceoff with League Leading Kansas City Current
- NWSL & Unwell to Launch Unwell FC at Bay FC's May 17 Match vs Angel City FC at PayPal Park
- Tickets for Bay FC's August 23 Match at Oracle Park in San Francisco Available Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT
- Bay FC Falls 2-1 in Heartbreaker at San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Take on San Diego Wave FC Sunday from Snapdragon Stadium