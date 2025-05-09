NWSL & Unwell to Launch Unwell FC at Bay FC's May 17 Match vs Angel City FC at PayPal Park

NEW YORK - This weekend, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Unwell will launch Unwell FC, a high-energy fan program celebrating the live game experience at select NWSL matches throughout the season. Unwell FC will make its official debut Saturday, May 17th at Bay FC's match vs. Angel City FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, bringing game-day activations and surprises for fans.

The innovative, community-driven initiative invites fans to become an integral part of the NWSL excitement, forging deeper connections with other fans and immersing themselves in the thrill of the season. By securing an exclusive Unwell FC ticket for designated games, fans will have access to a premium experience featuring exclusive Unwell FC merch, interactive on-site activations, complimentary Unwell Hydration products, and prime game viewing access.

"As a former collegiate soccer player, witnessing this collaboration come to life and having the opportunity to unite the energy of the Daddy Gang with the NWSL community is thrilling," said Alex Cooper, creator and host of 'Call Her Daddy' and Co-Founder of Unwell. "I enjoyed kicking off the season at the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in Orlando and I can't wait for San Jose."

Beyond the Bay Area launch, Unwell FC will be announcing more dates soon.

Adding to the excitement, Alex Cooper will attend the inaugural Unwell FC event May 17 in San Jose. Fans looking to be part of this groundbreaking experience can purchase their exclusive tickets at BayFC.com/tickets/offers.

The initiative reflects the NWSL and Unwell's shared commitment to cultivating a vibrant, engaged community and elevating the energy around women's soccer throughout the season.







