Bay FC Signs Midfielder Caroline Conti to New Contract Through 2027 Season

July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has agreed to a new contract with midfielder Caroline Conti. The agreement keeps the Clemson product with Bay FC through the 2027 season with a mutual option for the 2028 season.

"I'm incredibly excited to stay at Bay FC," said Conti. "These past two years have been such an important time in my growth as a player and a person. I've learned so much from my teammates, the coaching staff, and the challenges we've faced together. I'm proud of how far we've come, and I'm even more motivated for what's ahead. I'm looking forward to continuing to develop my game, helping this team compete at the highest level, and being part of something special here in the Bay."

"Caroline brings an incredible energy and positivity to our group every single day," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "It's been exciting to watch her grow over these past two seasons. She's become a more confident, dynamic player who continues to push herself and her teammates to be better. We believe her best soccer is still ahead of her, and we're thrilled to have her continue her journey with Bay FC."

In just her second season after joining Bay FC as a 2024 NWSL Draft selection, Conti has enjoyed a breakout 2025. The South Carolina native has recorded over 700 minutes across 11 appearances, scoring two goals and tallying two assists. She netted the first score of her pro career April 13 vs. Chicago Stars FC, converting from the penalty spot to kick off a run of four scoring contributions in six games. She found the net again a month later vs. in-state rival Angel City as Bay FC bested its SoCal foes 2-0 at PayPal Park.

Conti joins a group of her teammates signed to new contracts announced earlier this month. The club announced that Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, midfielder Joelle Anderson, defender Maddie Moreau, forward Catherine Paulson, and midfielder Jamie Shepherd each signed new agreements July 1.

Bay FC next takes the pitch July 19 to kick off the club's Summer Series, a pair of friendly matches vs. in-state rival Angel City FC and Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds. Angel City visits PayPal Park July 19, and Urawa Red Diamonds will visit the Bay Area the following week for an international club friendly July 27. NWSL play resumes Aug. 2 vs. Houston Dash following the league's summer break. Tickets are available now at Bay FC.com/tickets.







