Olympic Gold Medalist, World Cup Champion Tierna Davidson Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC

July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Olympic gold medalist and World Cup-winning defender Tierna Davidson has agreed to updated contract terms and a one-year extension with Gotham FC through the 2027 season, the club announced Wednesday in partnership with Dove.

The new deal restructures the original three-year agreement with Davidson, signed in 2024, while adding on the 2027 campaign.

"I'm incredibly grateful to extend my journey with Gotham FC," Davidson said. "It means a lot to have the club's continued belief and support, especially as I work my way back from injury. I'm focused and motivated, and I can't wait to be back on the field contributing all I have to our team. We have big goals ahead, and I'm excited to be an integral part of what's to come."

"Tierna has consistently proven herself to be world class as a player, a leader and a person," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're thrilled to have her continue this journey with us and we can't wait to see her back on the field."

Davidson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft, joined Gotham FC in 2024 after beginning her professional career with Chicago Stars FC. She was named club captain ahead of the 2025 season and appeared in three matches before suffering a torn ACL in March. She is currently on the NWSL Season-Ending Injury List.

In her debut season with Gotham FC in 2024, Davidson set a career high with 19 regular-season appearances and 16 starts, logging 1,415 minutes. She led the team with 56 clearances and played a key role in nine clean sheets, tied for second-most in the league, helping Gotham post its best defensive record in club history. She also posted a career-best passing accuracy of 83%, the second highest on the team.

In total, Davidson has made 22 NWSL regular-season appearances for Gotham FC, including 19 starts, and has logged 1,639 minutes.

On the international stage, Davidson has earned 67 caps with the U.S. Women's National Team, tallying three goals and seven assists. She was named U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2018, the same year she made her senior team debut. Davidson was the youngest player on the U.S. squad that won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and later helped the team capture a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was a part of the gold medal-winning U.S. squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Before joining Gotham FC, Davidson spent five seasons with Chicago Stars FC, starting in all 48 appearances and helping lead the club to three NWSL playoff berths, including two NWSL Championship appearances.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.