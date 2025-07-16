NWSL Announces Broadcasting Change for Chicago Stars FC's September 14 & 19 Matches
July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced a pair of changes to the Chicago Stars' broadcast schedule. The club's Sheild and Banner match against Portland Thorns FC, originally slated to be broadcast on ESPN 2 and streamed on ESPN+, September 14 at 2 p.m. CT, will now stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+. The match against the Houston Dash, originally slated to be streamed on Prime Video, September 19 at 7 p.m. CT, will now stream live on NWSL+.
The Chicago Stars will return to National Women's Soccer League regular-season action August 1 for the club's Bark in the Park match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Fans interested in attending the Chicago Stars' Bark in the Park match can purchase single-match tickets to all remaining Chicago Stars FC matches by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.
