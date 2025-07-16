Portland Thorns Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+, Paramount+

July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns announced today that the match at Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, September 14, originally scheduled to broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+, will now stream exclusively on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Kickoff from SeatGeek Stadium is set for 12 p.m. PT. NWSL+ is accessible for free online or via the free NWSL+ app.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.