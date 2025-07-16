Portland Thorns Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+, Paramount+

July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns announced today that the match at Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, September 14, originally scheduled to broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+, will now stream exclusively on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Kickoff from SeatGeek Stadium is set for 12 p.m. PT. NWSL+ is accessible for free online or via the free NWSL+ app.

