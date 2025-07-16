Portland Thorns Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+, Paramount+
July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns announced today that the match at Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, September 14, originally scheduled to broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+, will now stream exclusively on NWSL+ and Paramount+.
Kickoff from SeatGeek Stadium is set for 12 p.m. PT. NWSL+ is accessible for free online or via the free NWSL+ app.
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2025
- Bay FC Signs Midfielder Caroline Conti to New Contract Through 2027 Season - Bay FC
- Portland Thorns Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+, Paramount+ - Portland Thorns FC
- NWSL and Houston Dash Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex for September 19 - Houston Dash
- NWSL Announces Broadcasting Change for Chicago Stars FC's September 14 & 19 Matches - Chicago Stars FC
- Olympic Gold Medalist, World Cup Champion Tierna Davidson Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Tops Corinthians SC, 2-1, to Win Inaugural Teal Rising Cup, Presented by Visit Missouri - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+, Paramount+
- Portland Thorns Defender Mallie McKenzie Signs Contract Extension
- Toyota Joins Forces with the Portland Thorns as a "Community Game Changer" Fueling the Future of Women's Sports
- First Tech Federal Credit Union Sponsors New Portland Thorns Statistician Role
- Portland Thorns FC Announce Midseason Roster Update