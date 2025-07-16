NWSL and Houston Dash Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex for September 19

HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that the Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars match on Sept. 19 will now stream live on NWSL +.

The match will still kick off at 7 p.m. CT and additional festivities will be announced as the club celebrates Noche Latina that weekend. Fans can visit HoustonDash.com for additional updates or to purchase tickets for home matches at Shell Energy Stadium.







