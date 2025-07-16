NWSL and Houston Dash Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex for September 19
July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that the Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars match on Sept. 19 will now stream live on NWSL +.
The match will still kick off at 7 p.m. CT and additional festivities will be announced as the club celebrates Noche Latina that weekend. Fans can visit HoustonDash.com for additional updates or to purchase tickets for home matches at Shell Energy Stadium.
Check out the Houston Dash Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2025
- Bay FC Signs Midfielder Caroline Conti to New Contract Through 2027 Season - Bay FC
- Portland Thorns Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+, Paramount+ - Portland Thorns FC
- NWSL and Houston Dash Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex for September 19 - Houston Dash
- NWSL Announces Broadcasting Change for Chicago Stars FC's September 14 & 19 Matches - Chicago Stars FC
- Olympic Gold Medalist, World Cup Champion Tierna Davidson Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Tops Corinthians SC, 2-1, to Win Inaugural Teal Rising Cup, Presented by Visit Missouri - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- NWSL and Houston Dash Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex for September 19
- Houston Dash and NWSL Announce Joint Donation to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts in Texas Hill Country
- Houston Dash Roll Past Rayadas in International Friendly
- Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to Host Rayadas de Monterrey from Mexico
- PTS Media to Stream Houston Dash Friendly on July 8