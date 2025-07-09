Houston Dash Roll Past Rayadas in International Friendly

July 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash earned a 4-0 victory over Rayadas de Monterrey at Shell Energy Stadium tonight. The team will return to action on Sunday, July 20 when they host Carolina Ascent in a friendly at Houston Sports Park.

Midfielder Delanie Sheehan opened the scoring for Houston in 24th minute after midfielder Sarah Puntigam slipped a ball through the Rayadas backline. Sheehan created space for a shot from the top of the box and found the back post.

Defender Avery Patterson doubled the lead at the start of the second half with a first-touch, left-footed shot into the bottom right corner, finishing a low cross from Ryan. Patterson, who recently scored her first goal for the U.S. Women's National Team last month, was one of five Dash players called up for international duty in June.

Midfielder Maggie Graham added a third goal for Houston in the 73rd minute, finishing a rebound after Monterrey goalkeeper Paola Manrique parried a shot from midfielder Kiki Van Zanten. In the last minutes of the match Houston capped off with a fourth goal in the 87th minute by Van Zanten, who took a touch from Patterson to the center of the net.

Defender Allysha Chapman and midfielder Rebeca earned their first start of the year for the team and this was also their first appearance in 2025. Defender Zoe Matthews made her first appearance of the year when she entered the game in the 63rd minute.

Houston's first chance of the match came in the 13th minute after Sheehan delivered the ball into the box for defender Natalie Jacobs, whose header was saved by Manrique. This was the first of five saves the team forced tonight.

The Dash threatened again minutes later when forward Messiah Bright broke into the box and fired a shot to the near post, but her effort was denied.

Forward Ryan Gareis nearly doubled the lead in the 28th minute with a strike from distance that was saved by Manrique.

Forward Yazmeen Ryan nearly added to the scoreline in first half stoppage time with a driven shot on goal, but her attempt was denied. Ryan created the first opportunity of the second half when she forced the Rayadas defense to clear the ball inside the box.

Rayadas' best opportunity of the second half came in the 55th minute following a corner kick, but the Monterrey player was ruled offside.

In the 61st minute, Houston was awarded a free kick just outside the box, but the Rayadas goalkeeper was well positioned to handle Puntigam's shot.

The Dash return to league play on August 2 as they travel west to face Bay FC. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, August 8 to host the North Carolina Courage. Tickets for the match and all Dash matches is available at HoustonDash.com.

---

Houston Dash 4-0 Rayadas de Monterrey

International Friendly

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 5,637

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 1 3 4

Rayadas de Monterrey 0 0 0

HOU: Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam)

HOU: Avery Patterson (Yazmeen Ryan)

HOU: Maggie Graham (unassisted)

HOU: Kiki Van Zanten (Avery Patterson)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (Abby Smith 46'); Allysha Chapman (Zoe Matthews 63'), Natalie Jacobs, Cristen Westphal (Sophie Schmidt 6'), Katie Lind (Paige Nielsen 63'); Delanie Sheehan, Sarah Puntigam, Ryan Gareis (Avery Patterson 63'), Rebeca Costa da Silva (Maggie Graham 46'); Messiah Bright (Kaylssa Van Zanten 63'), Yazmeen Ryan (Danielle Colaprico 72')

Unused substitutes: N/A

SHOTS: 19

SHOTS ON GOAL: 9

CORNERS: 3

FOULS: 10

OFFSIDE: 2

SAVES: 0

Rayadas de Monterrey: Pamela Tajonar (Paola Manrique 46'); Tanna Sanchez (Itsi Prado 79'), Valeria Del Campo (Carol Cazares 61'), Merel Van Dongen (Ashlyn Fernandez 61'); Nicole Perez, Fatima Servin (Alisson Veloz 46'), Diana Garcia, Alejandra Calderon, Samantha Simental (Daniela Monroy 46'); Christina Burkenroad, Katty Martinez (Zellyka Arce 79')

Unused substitutes: Ana Gabriela Paz, Lizette Rodriguez, Monique Montes, Miranda Solis,

SHOTS: 3

SHOTS ON GOAL: 0

CORNERS: 2

FOULS: 10

OFFSIDE: 2

SAVES: 5

DISCIPLINE:

N/A

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Assistant: Bill Bolsen

Assistant: Kendall McCardell

Fourth Official: Reyes Vergas

Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2025

Houston Dash Roll Past Rayadas in International Friendly - Houston Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.