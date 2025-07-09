Chicago Stars FC to Host Community Clinics Across Chicago this Summer and Autumn

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the club will bring soccer to three Chicago communities with Future Stars Fest, presented by Wintrust.

The clinics, taking place on the North, Southwest and West Sides of Chicago, aim to reach more than 750 kids by connecting with the communities to grow interest in and accessibility to soccer among Chicago's youth.

Future Stars Fest, presented by Wintrust, ties back to the mission of the club's 2025 "We Rise/Sobresalimos" campaign. Together, the Chicago Stars and Chicagoans celebrate the voices across the city that contribute to the rich tapestry of Chicago by growing and nurturing the talent of future soccer stars. Overall, the three community clinics alone anticipate an approximate 20 percent increase in participants compared to the club's 12 community clinics in 2024, marking the next step in deepening the club's connection with Chicago.

"We are incredibly excited to kick off Future Stars Fest," said Noelle Schmitt, director of community for Chicago Stars FC. "These events will be more than just soccer clinics; they'll be celebrations of Chicago's vibrant communities with games, food trucks, live music and more. We'll be helping instill the love of the game in the next generation of professional athletes while they and their families get to know others in their neighborhood and, most importantly, have fun!"

The clinics will all be hosted at three Chicago parks:

July 18 at the football/soccer fields at the Brighton Park Community Campus (Park No. 596) on the Southwest Side from noon-3 p.m. CT.

August 8 at the Lincoln Wilson football/soccer fields, part of the Montrose Beach area of Lincoln Park on the North Side from noon-3 p.m. CT.

October 13, at the ComEd Recreation Center at Addams Park on the West Side, from noon-3 p.m. CT.

"Wintrust is committed to being in our communities and we are proud to support the Chicago Stars FC to bring the beautiful game of soccer to Chicago's neighborhoods," said Amy Yuhn, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand, Engagement and Impact Officer for Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Future Stars Fest, presented by Wintrust, is partnering with Beyond the Ball, the Big Shoulders Fund, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, the Chicago Parks District, Chinese Mutual Aid Association, Girls in the Game, Girls Inc. Chicago, Heart of the City, the Illinois Women's Soccer League, Urban Initiatives and Urban Warriors. Pre-registration for the clinics is limited to participants of these organizations or residents registered with the host parks. Community members around the designated host parks may also register on the day of the event to participate.

The community clinic participants will practice skill drills, small-sided games, scrimmages and have the opportunity to take part in meet-and-greets with Chicago Stars players, presented by United Airlines. All clinic participants will have the opportunity to be coached by Chicago Stars coaches or players, enjoy live music by DJ Tess, take part in additional fun activities and receive giveaways at the clinics. Registration information will be made available to potential participants beginning in early July via their respective community organization or the Chicago Parks District.







