Chicago Stars FC Lose First Match of Teal Rising Cup to Corinthians SC, 0-1

July 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chicago Stars FC lost in the first match of the Teal Rising Cup to Brazilian side, Corinthians SC, 0-1. A physical match that saw plenty of chances for Chicago, unfortunately, turned in the third minute of added time in the second half. The Stars will now play the winner of Kansas City versus Palmeiras in the third-place match Tuesday, July 15.

Using the first match of the Teal Rising Cup to get more players minutes, interim head coach, Ella Masar made some key changes to the Stars' starting lineup tabbing Hannah Anderson to come in as a center back, Sam Angel as left back and Nádia Gomes as the second forward. In an action packed and physical first half, Chicago looked like the more composed club though, Corinthians found their chances to attack the Stars. Chicago's first chance in the match came in the 13th minute when captain Ally Schlegel sent a through ball to a charging Shea Groom who would have been in on goal if not for a late foul by Corinthians' defender which earned them one of the club's three yellow cards in the first half. Corinthians got a few chances at goal between the 15th - 20th minute, but Chicago's backline, sacrificing their bodies, blocked their shots and cleared the danger.

Chicago's clearest chance came from a mistake from Corinthians' last defender that gave Ludmila the opportunity to charge at goal with only the keeper in the way. The forward took a shot with her right foot, but sent the shot too far left just missing the target.

In the second half, Chicago came out of the locker room looking to put pressure on the Brazilians, pressing high and disrupting passes from their back line. In the 53rd minute, Bea Franklin found Shea Groom charging at the goal again. The forward faced up her defender, cut right and took a shot, but put too much behind it and sailed it over the bar. Corinthians fought back with an open header toward goal and shot from the left side of the box, but on both occasions - and throughout the match - goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz, showed off her abilities in goal and made the saves. Chicago had their closest chance of the match in 83rd minute from a free kick that found the head of Hannah Anderson and ricocheted to a diving Shea Groom, but Groom's lunge was a split second too late and instead of a goal, the ball sailed past for a goal kick. Minutes later, Groom got her body in front of a pass from Corinthians' backline that sent the ball rebounding back toward goal where Ludmila raced to pick it up. With two other Stars players to her right, Ludmila sent a cross from the left side of the pitch to the right and found Jenna Bike, who delivered a cross of her own to Micayla Johnson in the middle of the 18-yard box. The young Johnson had to contort her body to get a heal on the ball and direct it toward goal, but as seemed to be the theme tonight, missed just wide.

Corinthians won a ball for a free kick in Chicago's half in the third minute of added time. Not wanting to go to penalties, Corinthians sent the ball from the right side to the back post to an unmarked, awaiting player. The player took a touch to set up her shot and sent the shot past Mackiewicz to give Corinthians the win and a chance at the Teal Rising Cup.

Chicago now wait for the result of the match between the Kansas City Current and Palmeiras to determine who they will face in the third-place match Tuesday, July 15, at 5 p.m. CT.

MATCH NOTES:

Defender Sam Angel made her debut with Chicago today

Today marks Ally Schlegel's first time as captain for the Chicago Stars

Ella Masar is coaching in her second-ever match as Interim Head Coach for Chicago. Her first match as interim came in 2023 against Seattle Reign FC

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

COR 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

COR: 90+3' Leticia Teles da Silva

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 24' Bea Franklin (Yellow Card), 78' Hannah Anderson (Yellow Card)

COR: 5' Thais Regina Silva (Yellow Card), 13' Giovanna Silva (Yellow Card), 45+5' Jacqueline Almeida (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Halle Mackiewicz, Samantha Angel (63' Ava Cook), Cari Roccaro (63' Chardonnay Curran), Hannah Anderson, Taylor Malham (63' Jenna Bike), Bea Franklin, Shea Groom, Manaka Hayashi, Ally Schlegel (63' Micayla Johnson), Nádia Gomes (79' Julia Grosso), Ludmila

COR: Nicole Ramos, Leticia Silva, Thais Regina Silva, Thais Ferrerira, Andressa Alves, Gabriela Maria Demoner (76' Leticia Monteiro), Victoria Kristine Miranda, Giovanna Silva, Jaqueline Almeida (89' Ana Carolina Correa), Tamires Cassia Gomes (89' Juliete Oliveira), Ariel Godoi (76' Eudmilla Rodrigues)







