Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Corinthians SC

July 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chicago Stars FC Chicago Stars FC kicks off their summer break slate taking on Brazilian Série A1 club, Corinthians SC in the first match of the inaugural Teal Rising Cup, July 12 at CPKC Stadium. The first purpose-built women's professional soccer stadium in the United States will host the Chicago Stars' first matchup kicking off at 4:30 p.m. CT.

While some NWSL fans may not be familiar with Corinthians, the Brazilian side arrives in the United States with a well-established pattern of excellence indicative of a dynasty. The club has collected no shortage of hardware since their inaugural 2016 season, winning four state championships, six national titles and are five-time Copa Libertadores Femenina champions. Corinthians has also won every iteration of the Supercopa do Brasil tournament since the competition began in 2022. A new, unknown opponent is always a challenge for any team, but one with a resumé this long will require the Stars to bring their A-game to Kansas City.

While Chicago will certainly be tested in their first match, Corinthians won't be at full force July 12, missing four stars who were called up to the Brazilian National Team for the 2025 Copa América Femenina. The Stars are only lacking Natalia Kuikka when it comes to international duty, with the defender competing with Finland at the 2025 UEFA Women's EUROs. However, injuries will also be keeping Jameese Joseph and Alyssa Naeher on the bench, so any edge that Corinthians absences may have given Chicago could be dulled.

Speaking of Brazilian national teamers, Chicago's own Brazilian, Ludmila, will be facing off with some of her fellow Brazilian National Team teammates. Corinthians' team, while missing a few called up for Brazil at the Copa América, includes many other players that Ludmila is used to playing alongside. While they'll be opponents this time around, Ludmila is likely to share some hugs with fellow Brazilian internationals Jaqueline, Letícia Monteiro, Tamires, Victória and Gabi Zanotti after the final whistle.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN+ (United States), Disney+ (International, except Brazil), ESPN (Brazil only)

Teal Rising Cup Fixtures:

Saturday, July 12

Match 1: 4:30 p.m. CT | Chicago Stars FC vs. Corinthians SC

Match 2: 8 p.m. CT | Kansas City Current vs. Palmeiras

Tuesday, July 15

Match 3: 5 p.m. CT | Match 1 Loser vs. Match 2 Loser

Match 4: 8 p.m. CT | Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner







