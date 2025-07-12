Chicago Stars FC Re-Activates Mackenzie Wood from 45-Day Injury List

July 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC re-activated goalkeeper, Mackenzie Wood, from the 45-day injury list, the club announced today. Wood will be available for selection for the team's first match in the Teal Rising Cup Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium and available on ESPN+.

Wood first joined the Stars in 2023 and was loaned to French club, Stade de Reims Féminines, for the season. After rejoining the Stars for the 2024 season, Wood made her National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) debut May 12, 2024, recording three regular-season appearances and tallying eight saves on the season. The keeper earned her first NWSL shutout over Gotham FC in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup play July 20, 2024, making three saves in the match.

The Chicago Stars also recently announced the re-signing of the goalkeeper to a contract that keeps Wood in Chicago through 2027. On the re-signing Wood said, "I'm blessed to be re-signing with Chicago. This city has felt like home to me for a long time, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue representing it for another two years. I'm excited to keep being on the field with my teammates and staff as we continue to build something special here."

The Chicago Stars take on Corinthians SC Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 p.m. CT. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the U.S., Disney+ internationally and on the Corinthians YouTube channel in Brazil.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.