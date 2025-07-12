What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Lexington SC in Friendly

To borrow from a certain Vegas comedy, "We are back, baby." Yes, that's right, after just over three weeks away, Racing Louisville FC is set to return to the pitch.

In preparation for its trip down to South America for The Women's Cup, Racing faces Kentucky's newest professional women's soccer club - Lexington SC of the USL Super League - for the first time in a 6 p.m. Sunday friendly at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing has been on a well-earned break since it finished off the first half of the NWSL season with a major 2-0 victory over the reigning champion Orlando Pride on June 20. Before Louisville returns to league play Friday, August 1, against Kansas City on Prime Video, it will compete in three contests, beginning Sunday against Lexington. Two matches in Brazil for The Women's Cup will follow on July 19 and 24.

Racing posted a record-setting first half, amassing 20 points in its first 13 games - a new club record through this stage of a campaign. Louisville's 6-5-2 record places it in the playoff picture, currently holding seventh place, while also trailing the fourth-place Washington Spirit by just three points.

Sunday is a chance for some rotation and experimentation amid this halt from league play. It's something Racing could benefit from having used 18 players across the season's opening half - the fewest of any club in the NWSL.

Lexington, dubbed the "Gals in Green," competes in the USL Super League - one of the two professional women's soccer leagues in the U.S. alongside the NWSL. The Kentucky team struggled out of the gate in its first season in the recently renamed Gainbridge Super League, finishing last among eight teams on 18 points in 28 matches. Penn State product Shea Moyer was the club's most prominent figure throughout its first year. The midfielder captained the side and was the only player to start in all 28 games en route to a place on the All-League Second Team.

LSC is currently in preseason ahead of the 2025-26 USLSL campaign, which begins Saturday, Aug. 23, with nine teams following the addition of Sporting Club Jacksonville. Looking for improved results in its second season, the club hired Masaki Hemmi, former interim leader of the NWSL's Chicago Stars FC, as head coach July 3.

Hemmi was in charge of Chicago temporarily from April 30 to July 1, during which he became the first Japanese head coach in NWSL history. Sunday will act as his first organized preparation in his new role ahead of the quickly approaching league season.

For tickets and further information ahead of the first-ever women's Kentucky showdown in Derby City, visit RacingLoufc.com/lexington.

Story lines...

Lexington roots: This weekend's friendly will pit Racing captain Arin Wright against the club representing a city less than 16 miles from her hometown of Wilmore, Kentucky. Wright attended West Jessamine High School, where she earned multiple honors, including being named an All-American. The defender then went on to enjoy a successful tenure at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, tallying 85 career points - 30 goals and 25 assists - in four years as a Wildcat. Wright's contributions at the Lexington-based institution were recognized in 2021 when she was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

International action: This summer has seen many of Racing's own represent their countries. Emma Sears played in each of the last three USWNT friendlies, including one where she started on June 29 against the Republic of Ireland. Canadian attacker Janine Sonis played 86 minutes against Sears and the U.S. on July 2, while Ángela Barón and Ary Borges have each seen time on their respective national teams since June 1.

Goals aplenty: Racing had little issue converting chances prior to the break. The club's offense, led by Sears' six goals, has found the back of the net on multiple occasions in its last four games. That's the first instance of such consistent production in Louisville's history. Its 10 goals in the previous five matches are tied for second-most in the NWSL.

Leagues clash: Sunday's encounter will not be the first time an NWSL team matched up against opposition from the USL Super League for a friendly. Gotham FC met Fort Lauderdale United FC on February 26 in what was the first official contest between USLSL and NWSL sides. 13 days after the Louisville-Lexington friendly, Angel City FC will host Carolina Ascent FC at BMO Stadium.

NWSL familiarity: Lexington has continued adding new talent this offseason to a roster featuring many former NWSL players. Just this past week, LSC announced three notable arrivals (pending league and federation approval): Justina Gaynor, Addie McCain and Mariana Larroquette on loan, all three of whom have experience in the NWSL. McCain, who made the USLSL's inaugural All-League First Team with Fort Lauderdale United, registered five appearances against Racing while at Kansas City. Larroquette, one of four Lexington players on loan from an NWSL team, also faced Racing three times, while Gaynor's lone NWSL start came against Louisville earlier this year during her time with Chicago.

