Racing Home Game Versus Kansas City Selected for Prime Video

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC's August 1 home game against the first-place Kansas City Current has been newly selected for a national broadcast on Prime Video.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium as Racing Louisville hosts a showpiece NWSL game following the league's international break this month.

This matchup is dubbed "Down the Stretch Night" as the second half of the NWSL season starts. Racing Louisville is aiming to draw its largest crowd of the season as the club's chase for a playoff spot intensifies.

Kansas City has set the pace this year, holding first place in the standings by eight points over the defending champion Orlando Pride. The club boasts both the NWSL's highest-scoring attack and the league's joint-best defensive record.

Louisville, meanwhile, is enjoying its best season to date. Racing is just one win from the club's single-season record and sits in seventh place, its highest position this late into a season. The club won five of its final seven games in the season's first half.

"Down the Stretch Night" Promotions include a T-shirt giveaway when gates open at 6:30 p.m. along with a $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and bottled water at bars throughout the concourse. Visit RacingLouFC.com/stretch for tickets and more information.

Prime Video is available to fans in the United States and Canada across hundreds of compatible devices worldwide, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.







