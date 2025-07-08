Gotham FC's Match against Chicago Moves to NWSL+
July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's match against Chicago Stars FC on Thursday, Aug. 1, originally scheduled for broadcast on Prime Video, will now stream exclusively on NWSL+.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
NWSL+ is accessible for free via several platforms.
