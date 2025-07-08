Kansas City Current and NWSL Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex to Prime Video

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Kansas City Current announced today that the highly anticipated Friday night matchup with Racing Louisville FC on Aug. 1 will be flexed to Prime Video. Kickoff time will remain the same at 7 p.m. CT.

Originally slated for NWSL+ and locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot, the live broadcast of the match will now be available to a broader streaming audience through Prime Video. The announcement highlights Prime Video's expanding commitment to showcasing top-tier NWSL matchups throughout the season.

This prime-time showcase marks a pivotal moment in the NWSL's broadcast strategy, bringing Kansas City's first-place squad and resilient Racing Louisville to an expanded audience. With the Current entering the second half of the season aiming to solidify their playoff push, the matchup promises high-stakes action and compelling storylines. The Aug. 1 tilt also marks the Current's return to NWSL regular season play following the month-long international break.

Prime Video is streaming 25 NWSL regular season matches in 2025, including several marquee Friday night games and key playoff matchups. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can tune in via the Prime Video app or web portal with an active Prime membership.

