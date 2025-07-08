Gotham FC Acquires Transfer Funds from Racing Louisville FC

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has acquired $2,000 in transfer funds from Racing Louisville FC in exchange for a 2025 international roster spot, the club announced Tuesday.

Gotham FC will return to NWSL play on Friday, Aug. 1, against Chicago Stars FC, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET. The club will then return home for the league's inaugural Rivalry Weekend, hosting the Washington Spirit at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on ESPN.







