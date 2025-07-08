Racing Adds International Spot, Anderson Departs
July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC has acquired a 2025 international roster spot from Gotham FC in exchange for $2,000 in intra-league transfer funds.
Last month, Racing sold a 2025 international roster spot to Gotham in exchange for $7,000 in intra-league transfer funds. Racing netted $5,000 in intra-league transfer funds between the two transactions.
Racing now has two un-filled international slots. The club currently has three players occupying international roster slots: Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu and Finnish defender Elli Pikkujämsä.
Additionally, Racing Louisville and goalkeeper Maddy Anderson have parted ways following the expiration of Anderson's short-term contract in June.
The rookie did not appear in a match for Racing. Anderson made the game day roster four times.
