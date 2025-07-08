Racing Adds International Spot, Anderson Departs

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has acquired a 2025 international roster spot from Gotham FC in exchange for $2,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

Last month, Racing sold a 2025 international roster spot to Gotham in exchange for $7,000 in intra-league transfer funds. Racing netted $5,000 in intra-league transfer funds between the two transactions.

Racing now has two un-filled international slots. The club currently has three players occupying international roster slots: Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu and Finnish defender Elli Pikkujämsä.

Additionally, Racing Louisville and goalkeeper Maddy Anderson have parted ways following the expiration of Anderson's short-term contract in June.

The rookie did not appear in a match for Racing. Anderson made the game day roster four times.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.