San Diego Wave FC Sign Three National Team Replacement Players for July Exhibition Matches

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has signed midfielder Ashlyn Miller, forward Ellie Ospeck, and defender Emily Pringle as National Team Replacement Players (NTRP) for the Wave's July exhibition matches.

Miller signs with the Wave after four years with the University of Texas where she tallied 10 goals and 18 assists from 2021-24. In the midfielder's last season with the Longhorns, she helped the team capture the programs first SEC Tournament title, defeating South Carolina 1-0 in the championship match. After graduating from Texas, Miller went on to play in The Soccer Tournament in June with Reunion City Dallas, making the semi-finals.

Ospeck signs as an NTRP after recently signing a short-term contract with the Houston Dash in June just after completing five seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where she appeared in 86 matches. In the forward's time with the Irish, Ospeck scored nine goals and recorded 15 assists while helping the team qualify for the NCAA tournament in four consecutive seasons and reach the quarterfinal in 2024.

Pringle arrives to San Diego from Brisbane Roar of the A-League in Australia where she has spent one season, earning 17 appearances and adding three goals and two assists. Prior to her first professional season, the defender played one season at the University of California, Los Angeles in 2023, seeing the field in 14 games and helping the Bruins secure a 10-0-1 record in the regular season. Before transferring to UCLA for her graduate year, Pringle was a two-year captain at the University of Pennsylvania, playing in 42 games (37 starts) over four years (2019-22).

All three players will be available for roster selection in the Wave's upcoming friendly matches against the Utah Royals in July.

