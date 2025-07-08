Bay FC Statement Regarding Independent Investigation Findings

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Earlier today, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) issued a summary of findings and recommendations following the conclusion of an independent investigation into workplace concerns raised at Bay FC.

Regarding the summary of findings, Bay FC has issued the following statement:

"The league conducted a comprehensive review and determined Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya was not in violation of any league rules. We are grateful the League has identified opportunities for additional communication improvements which we are, and have been, implementing. We strive to be a player-centric club and will continue to work hard to make sure we have a supportive environment for our players. We believe in the culture we are building at Bay FC and will continue to support our players growth on and off the pitch."







