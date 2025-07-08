NWSL Announces Broadcasting Change for Chicago Stars FC's August 1 Match

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC's Bark in the Park match against Gotham FC, originally slated to be streamed live on Prime Video August 1 at 7 p.m. CT, will now stream live on NWSL+.

The Chicago Stars will return to National Women's Soccer League regular-season action August 1 for the club's Bark in the Park match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Fans interested in attending the Chicago Stars' Bark in the Park match can purchase single-match tickets to all remaining Chicago Stars FC matches by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets..







