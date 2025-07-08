Match Preview: NC Courage vs. Tigres UANL Femenil

July 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. -  The North Carolina Courage are set to host Tigres UANL Femenil on Wednesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium in the first of two summer exhibitions against Liga MX Femenil clubs.

Tickets for the match are available here. The match will not be broadcast in the United States.

Tigres are no strangers to facing off with NWSL teams, with Tuesday's matchup being their ninth against a team from the NWSL. Fellow Liga MX Femenil team Club America are the only foreign club to face off against NWSL teams more. Tigres were also the first Mexican club to face in NWSL team, beating the Houston Dash, 2-1, in 2019. Across their eight meetings with NWSL teams, Tigres have a record of 2W-5L-1D.

Tigres finished fifth in the Torneo Clausura, the spring portion of LIGA MX Femenil's split-season format, with a 9W-4-L-4D record, falling to Rayadas in the Luguilla (playoffs) quarterfinals. The two sides finished tied, 2-2, after two legs but Rayadas advanced as the higher of the two seeds.

Lizbeth Ovalle finished the season as Tigres' leading goal scorer with 11 goals, good enough for 4th in the league. The team has been busy bolstering its attack this window already, adding Diana Ordóñez from the Houston Dash and María Sánchez from the San Diego Wave.

Ordóñez started her professional career in North Carolina, with the Courage selecting the former Virginia Cavalier sixth overall in the 2021 NWSL draft. Ordonez set a rookie goalscoring record in her lone season in Cary, bagging 11 goals and being named a finalist for the NWSL Rookie of the Year.

Other former NWSL players on the Tigres roster include Cecilia Santiago (Boston Breakers, FC Kansas City), Bianca Sierra (Boston Breakers), Thembi Kgatlana (Houston Dash, Racing Louisville), and Anika Rodríguez (Portland Thorns).

The roster also includes 2023 World Cup Winner Jenni Hermoso, who has over 100 caps for the Spanish national team. Tigres midfielder Maricarmen Reyes and Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez were collegiate teammates at UCLA, as well.

Tigres are led by Pedro Martínez Losa, with the Spaniard taking over the manager position in March of this year. Losa's lengthy managerial resume includes Arsenal, Bordeaux, Scotland, and a stint as an assistant coach at the Western New York Flash from 2012-2014 under Aaran Lines.

The Courage sit ninth in the NWSL at the midseason break with a 5W-5L-3D record and 18 points. In addition to the match against Tigres, the Courage will face Chivas de Guadalajara on Friday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium. Tickets to that match are available here.

The NWSL regular season will resume for the Courage on Saturday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET when the team hosts the San Diego Wave. Tickets for that match are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.