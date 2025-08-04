Courage Return from Break, Survive San Diego Assault in Scoreless Draw

by Fran Stuchbury

August 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









Ryan Williams and Ashley Sanchez honored for 100 North Carolina Courage appearances

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) Ryan Williams and Ashley Sanchez honored for 100 North Carolina Courage appearances(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

The North Carolina Courage made their return to National Women's Soccer League regular season action since the midseason break began on June 21st, playing to a scoreless draw against San Diego Wave FC in front of 7,109 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening. It was highest attended summer home match in club history.

The Courage's record is now 5-5-4 for 19 points this season, while Wave FC moves to 7-3-4 for 25 points. San Diego out-shot the North Carolina 18-6 with three of those shots on target for the visitors, while two were on target for the Courage.

"I thought it was a tale of two halves really," said North Carolina Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas. "I thought we were really good in the first half and then they sort of took over in the second half. I thought when they brought on Gia Corley it changed the game. We lost a little bit of life for whatever reason, something we have to go look at.

"We had some chances in he second half. We had a few chances late but that's a good side. Their international players are a different level. They played free; they protect the ball well.

"Five weeks off, we come, we get a point, you take it. Especially where the second half went. We need to just be a little bit cleaner in moments. I thought we turned the ball over loosely in the second half, especially in and around our box. I thought we defended the box really well. I thought Maycee Bell was outstanding tonight. The way the second half went, if we leave here with a point, we take it and start getting better on Monday."

Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy had four saves for the clean sheet, the 42nd of her career during the regular season.

"Five, six weeks of no games was definitely a long time, we were excited to get back in front of our own fans," said Murphy. "It was loud tonight, which really helped us. Now we just have to keep this momentum going for the second half. We had a winning mentality; we showed that tonight. We fought for 90 minutes, we didn't get the three points, but we have a lot of good things to build on. Were going to take this into next weekend and continue to grow as a team."

Prior to the match North Carolina defender Ryan Williams and midfielder Ashley Sanchez were honored for playing 100 NWSL matches.

"It's very special," said Williams. "If you asked me a few years ago I would have said, yes, it's really exciting, super happy to get all one hundred appearances with this club. I love this club; I love the girls; I love the staff. I'm really proud of it."

"I feel like I am a completely different player," added Williams. "I think the patience and belief that they had in me has been something really special. I don't know if I would have gotten that in another coach or at another place. I'm really grateful for that. I think that there's a lot more to come."

"If you would have told me Ryan Williams got 100 caps, or told anybody when she first got drafted, they probably would have thought you were crazy," Nahas added. "I have spoken highly about Ryan since I've taken over. We trust her, and there's a belief we have in her. It's her work ethic; its her daily grind. I saw that when I was working with them and the group wasn't traveling back in the day, I saw it in her then. She deserves all the accolades she is getting. I'm thrilled for her. She's made the career herself."

"It means a lot, any opportunity to play professionally and play in a game is a dream come true," said Sanchez. "It's something I wanted to do since I was a little kid and started playing soccer. To do that one hundred times professionally is pretty crazy. So its a good feeling."

"I've know Ash since she was fifteen," added Nahas "The fact that she got her 100th with us was pretty cool. Ash is starting to come into her own and that's good to see. Anytime you can get players with that many caps on your squad that's good. It also means they are logging a lot of minutes and we have to manage them, too. I'm happy for them and I'm glad they were celebrated tonight."

It was a homecoming of sorts for 18-years old San Diego Wave defender Trinity Armstrong who played one season for the North Carolina Tar Heels with whom she won a National Championship in 2024. On January 26th, she signed a three-year contract with San Diego.

"Honestly it's crazy how long since I have been back here," said Armstrong. "It of course was a special place from winning a national championship on this field. I think it's really cool to play back on the same field with a new team with San Diego and just be able to share that with them as well."

North Carolina's next match is on the road Friday at the Houston Dash. Their next home game is Saturday, August 16th against the Portland Thorns FC at 7:30 pm est.

