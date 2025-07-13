Racing Tunes up for the Women's Cup with Friendly Draw vs. Lexington SC

July 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: EM Dash Photography) Racing Louisville FC with possession against Lexington SC(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: EM Dash Photography)

Racing Louisville FC and local rival Lexington SC will wait for another day to determine in-state supremacy.

The clubs traded goals in their first-ever meeting, a 1-1 friendly played Sunday at Lynn Family Stadium in a game where Racing Louisville's finishing touch showed a touch of rust.

Racing's Kayla Fischer took advantage of an errant back pass in the 30th minute to give the home side the lead before a deflected shot through traffic equalized Lexington in the 67th.

After 90 minutes were complete, the clubs also competed in a penalty kick shootout won by Racing as Louisville prepares for The Women's Cup. The four-team international tournament will be staged in Brazil on July 19 and 24 with a trophy at stake.

"We were hoping to get lots of players on the field - lots of players opportunities - players who have not played for the club yet on the field in front of the fans," said Racing assistant coach Mitch Sowerby, who led the team for head coach Bev Yanez.

Racing Louisville played Sunday for the first time since June 20. The club is amid a month-long break from regular season, which paused for international tournaments such as the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. Lexington, meanwhile, just gathered for preseason leading up to its second campaign in the USL Super League kicking off in August.

A bevy of chances led up to Fischer's opener with Uchenna Kanu and Ella Hase also forcing early saves. A trialist equalized for the visitors, who later saw a potential game-winning strike bounce wide of goal to end regulation.

"Obviously, we had plenty of shots and entries into the final third," said Racing's Lauren Milliet. "I think for us, it's just about cleaning up that final third. We needed to be more focused in there, and the more you let teams hang around like that, yeah - to be honest we created a lot of chances but we just didn't finish them."

Aside from minutes to build fitness, Racing saw four pro players make their club debuts: Louisville native Allie George, Avery Kalitta, Cristina Roque and Madison White. Additionally, the club brought in youth standout Charlie Siria - a Notre Dame commit - who subbed on late in the going. Bethany Balcer also made her 2025 debut, returning from a mental health break as a sub.

Looking forward, The Women's Cup will air exclusively on VIZIO WatchFree+ in the United States featuring Racing versus São Paulo FC (Brazil) in one semifinal and Palmeiras (Brazil) versus Pachuca (Mexico) in the other.

Past the tournament, Racing resumes its regular season Friday, August 1, against first-place KC Current. Louisville has won five of its last seven games to hold a playoff position at the halfway point. The KC Current matchup will mark "Down the Stretch Night" at Lynn Family Stadium, where Racing aims to draw its largest crowd of the season.

