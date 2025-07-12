San Diego Wave FC Defeat Utah Royals X-X in Friendly Match

July 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC and the Utah Royals on game night

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Wave FC hosted the Utah Royals for a friendly match on Saturday night at Torero Stadium, exclusive to the Club's season ticket members. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with San Diego's goal coming from defender Kristen McNabb's goal.







