San Diego Wave FC Defeat Utah Royals X-X in Friendly Match
July 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Wave FC hosted the Utah Royals for a friendly match on Saturday night at Torero Stadium, exclusive to the Club's season ticket members. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with San Diego's goal coming from defender Kristen McNabb's goal.
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC and the Utah Royals on game night
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Defeat Utah Royals X-X in Friendly Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Lose First Match of Teal Rising Cup to Corinthians SC, 0-1 - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Lexington SC in Friendly - Racing Louisville FC
- Chicago Stars FC Re-Activates Mackenzie Wood from 45-Day Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Corinthians SC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Defeat Utah Royals X-X in Friendly Match
- San Diego Wave FC Sign Three National Team Replacement Players for July Exhibition Matches
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali Named to NWSL Best XI for June
- A New Era in Motion: Wave FC Charging into Second Half with Identity Still Unfolding
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Athletic Brewing Company