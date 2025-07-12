San Diego Wave FC Defeat Utah Royals X-X in Friendly Match

Sports stats

NWSL San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC Defeat Utah Royals X-X in Friendly Match

July 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release


San Diego Wave FC and the Utah Royals on game night
San Diego Wave FC and the Utah Royals on game night
(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Wave FC hosted the Utah Royals for a friendly match on Saturday night at Torero Stadium, exclusive to the Club's season ticket members. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with San Diego's goal coming from defender Kristen McNabb's goal.
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics




Images from this story

San Diego Wave FC and the Utah Royals on game night
San Diego Wave FC and the Utah Royals on game night
   



National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central