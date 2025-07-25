Chicago Stars FC Re-Sign Midfielder, Bea Franklin

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the re-signing of midfielder, Bea Franklin, keeping the club's 2024 third-round draft pick in Chicago through 2027.

"I'm thankful to Chicago for giving me the start to my professional career and I want to keep building and fighting for this club, our fans, (the Beehive!) and this city," said Franklin. "I have high expectations for the future of the Chicago Stars, and I love being an integral part of that daily grind so cheers to two more years!"

"Bea may have arrived in the NWSL known for her physicality and dominance in the air, but she has proven that these are far from her only strengths," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Her development across all aspects of the game has been great. She's certainly a weapon for any team, and we're proud to have her continue with us in Chicago. We look forward to seeing her grow every day with the Stars."

Franklin was drafted by the Chicago Stars as the club's second third-round pick in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft from the University of Arkansas. Showing off her undeniable aerial force and overall promise during the preseason earned her a one-year contract with Chicago with a club option for 2025. After making her professional debut March 29, 2024, Franklin went on to score her first NWSL goal September 1. The set piece equalizer was chipped into the box by teammate Natalia Kuikka, finding Franklin open in the 10th minute of first-half stoppage time, and the Seattle native whipped the ball into the net with her left foot as she turned. Franklin consistently found her way into the starting rotation in the second half of the 2024 regular season, finishing her rookie campaign starting in 12 of 16 appearances for a total of 1,111 minutes. Proving dominant at both ends of the pitch, Franklin tallied 47 aerial duels won, second-most on the team and eighth-best in the league. The rookie's 21 interceptions for Chicago were only outdone on the team in 2024 by experienced veterans, Kuikka and Cari Roccaro.

In 2025, Franklin has taken up a more defensive role for the Chicago Stars, appearing in 11 of the club's 13 matches and starting in 10. Franklin continues to be superior in interceptions for the Stars in her sophomore season, leading the team with 18, while also tied with Sam Staab for a team-high eight blocks, ranking eighth in the league. In Chicago's home opener against Houston March 23, Franklin assisted the Stars' first goal of the season, launching the ball from Chicago's defensive third to find Jameese Joseph about 30 yards from goal allowing the young forward to use her dribbling ability to maneuver closer and sneak the ball past the keeper in the 17th minute.

Since arriving in the Windy City, Franklin has proven herself a stellar teammate, not just to her fellow Chicago Stars, but to the Chicago community. As one of the most eager players to volunteer for the club's community opportunities, Franklin frequently takes part in efforts to help educate young children, those impacted by homelessness, combat food insecurity and increase accessibility to soccer. Franklin makes appearances at Chicago Stars FC youth camps and clinics often and has previously worked with Higher Ground USA's adaptive sports programs and Girls Inc. of Chicago. Most recently, Franklin partnered with Digs with Dignity as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, which recognizes NWSL players for outstanding service and character off the pitch.







