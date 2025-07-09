Weber State Teams up with Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals as Official Higher Education Partner

July 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN and OGDEN, Utah - Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake and National Women's Soccer League's Utah Royals have named Weber State University as its exclusive educational partner.

Weber State, which was founded in 1889, aims to raise awareness of educational opportunities available at WSU via multiple digital, grassroots, and in-stadium efforts.

"For the past 136 years, Weber State has been a gem of higher education in our local community and across Utah," said WSU President Brad Mortensen. "We've had huge growth over the past few years, but there's still room for more people to learn at WSU. That's why we're excited to partner with Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals, who have forged strong ties with Utahns and reach so many different communities."

On July 5, Real Salt Lake hosted "Weber State Title Night," where hundreds of WSU students, faculty, staff, and alumni cheered on RSL in its 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC followed by an Independence Day celebratory firework show.

Partnership efforts are focused on both the Sandy- and Herriman-based training and game event facilities, informing the public about educational opportunities available at Weber State. A dual-mission university, WSU offers associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, and graduate degrees, along with professional certificates.

"As a lifelong Utah resident, I've long appreciated the incredible community at Weber State, both on campus and in its alumni network," said John Kimball, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals Club President. "As our state grows, as industry expands, and as technology changes, Weber State's approach to higher education and its innovation to enhance Utahns opportunities dovetail perfectly with our young and dynamic fan bases. We're proud to collaborate across numerous platforms for the benefit of the community."

Weber State has created an enhanced fan experience at select matches via interactive booths set up before kickoff, where fans can win WSU prizes.

"We've been so energized hearing stories from people whose lives were changed for the better because of their time at Weber State," said Jessica Oyler, Vice President of Student Access & Success. "We've met so many RSL fans who are proud graduates of Weber State, and others who have children or relatives currently attending, which just proves what a perfect match this partnership is."

Soccer fans can visit Weber State's booth at games scheduled for July 12, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 13, Sept. 27, and Oct. 4. WSU will have a continued presence through the 2026 and 2027 season.

Weber State University is renowned for student-focused teaching, personalized educational experiences and its transformative impacts in Utah and beyond. Weber State is the foremost provider of health professionals in Utah, and a strong academic partner for the aerospace and defense industries supporting Hill Air Force Base. WSU serves over 32,000 students and offers 225+ certificate and degree programs, from associate to doctorate. weber.edu/wsutoday







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.