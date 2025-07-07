First Tech Federal Credit Union Sponsors New Portland Thorns Statistician Role

July 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. and HILLSBORO, Ore. - First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) announced today its support for the Portland Thorns through the funding of a new, paid Performance Data Coordinator role. This position is designed to strengthen the team's data capabilities and deepen fan engagement through advanced analytics and reporting. By investing in this role as part of its First Tech Beyond™ program, First Tech continues to demonstrate its innovative approach to sponsorship - one that actively addresses equity gaps in women's sports.

Statistics and Analytics Play Central Role in Modern Soccer

This position will be responsible for providing unique statistical insights, contributing to the team's competitive edge enabled by better informed decisions, insights on player performance and support of tactical game planning. The new role will also help deliver compelling reports on content performance and utilize statistics to engage fans through the sharing of match analysis on social media as well as during matches.

"Data is at the core of how we operate - on and off the field. It informs everything from tactical decisions during matches to how we connect with our fans and grow the game," said Alexis Lee, President of Business Operations for the Portland Thorns. "When we're making decisions that have significant implications for our athletes, our staff and our supporters, we rely on data to guide us with clarity and intention. This new role, made possible through our partnership with First Tech, is about building a smarter, more connected future for women's soccer."

As a proud partner of the Portland Thorns, First Tech is taking a proactive approach to addressing long-standing inequities in women's sports by identifying and investing in the often-overlooked area of data analytics. The newly funded Performance Data Coordinator role is not intended to replace existing technology systems, but rather to complement them-serving as a vital link between the team and its fans by delivering insightful game analysis and accessible performance data that will enrich the fans' understanding and encourage them to be even more engaged during matches.

"First Tech is proud to be at the forefront of a new era in sponsorship - one that goes beyond logos and signage to deliver real community impact," said Mairi Burns, VP of Brand Marketing at First Tech. "We're thrilled to support this exciting leap forward for women's soccer. As the credit union for the people of tech, we're committed to advancing STEM education in underrepresented communities. By integrating advanced statistical analysis into the game for the Thorns, we're not only enhancing the fan experience but also reinforcing our dedication to innovation, equity and excellence-on and off the field."

This initiative reflects a shared vision between First Tech and the Portland Thorns: to elevate the game through innovation while championing equity in sports. By introducing a role that merges data science with fan engagement, the Thorns are not only enhancing their competitive edge but also creating new pathways for talent in a field that has historically lacked representation. The impact of this role is already being felt - both on the pitch and in the stands.

"As someone passionate about soccer and community with a background in economics, I'm looking forward to applying data and analytics to support women's sports," said Yahaira Rodriguez, Performance Data Coordinator for the Portland Thorns. "I'm grateful for First Tech Credit Union's commitment to supporting women in STEM and I'm excited to show how data can enhance collaboration, innovation and excellence on and off the field."

This groundbreaking role marks a first for the Portland Thorns and sets a new standard for how data and sports can intersect to drive progress. Through their partnership, First Tech and the Thorns are proving that meaningful change happens when purpose meets action - on the field, in the community and beyond.







