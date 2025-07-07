Where to Watch: Euro Group Stage Continues as WAFCON and Copa América Femenina Kick Off

July 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

As the UEFA Women's Euro continues through the group stage, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and Copa América Femenina officially get underway for Gotham FC players, with Stella Nyamekye representing Ghana and Gabi Portilho representing Brazil as they begin their international campaigns this week.

Gotham FC teammates will also go head-to-head, as Ann-Katrin Berger's Germany is set to face Josefine Hasbo's Denmark on Tuesday.

Below is the full schedule of this week's international matches featuring Gotham FC players, along with broadcast information:

Monday, July 7

Spain vs. Belgium - 12 p.m. ET

FS1

South Africa vs. Ghana - 12 p.m. ET

beIN Sports, fuboTV

Tuesday, July 8

Germany vs. Denmark - 12 p.m. ET

FS1

Wednesday, July 9

England vs. Netherlands - 12 p.m. ET

FS1

Friday, July 11

Ghana vs. Mali - 12 p.m. ET

beIN Sports, fuboTV

Italy vs. Spain - 3 p.m. ET

TBA (FS1 or FOX)

Saturday, July 12

Poland vs. Denmark - 3 p.m. ET

TBA (FS1 or FOX)

Sweden vs. Germany - 3 p.m. ET

TBA (FS1 or FOX)

Sunday, July 13

England vs. Wales - 3 p.m. ET

TBA (FS1 or FOX)

Brazil vs. Venezuela - 8 p.m. ET

FS1, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Stay tuned to Gotham FC's social channels for updates, highlights, and player performances throughout the international window.







