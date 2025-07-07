Where to Watch: Euro Group Stage Continues as WAFCON and Copa América Femenina Kick Off
July 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
As the UEFA Women's Euro continues through the group stage, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and Copa América Femenina officially get underway for Gotham FC players, with Stella Nyamekye representing Ghana and Gabi Portilho representing Brazil as they begin their international campaigns this week.
Gotham FC teammates will also go head-to-head, as Ann-Katrin Berger's Germany is set to face Josefine Hasbo's Denmark on Tuesday.
Below is the full schedule of this week's international matches featuring Gotham FC players, along with broadcast information:
Monday, July 7
Spain vs. Belgium - 12 p.m. ET
FS1
South Africa vs. Ghana - 12 p.m. ET
beIN Sports, fuboTV
Tuesday, July 8
Germany vs. Denmark - 12 p.m. ET
FS1
Wednesday, July 9
England vs. Netherlands - 12 p.m. ET
FS1
Friday, July 11
Ghana vs. Mali - 12 p.m. ET
beIN Sports, fuboTV
Italy vs. Spain - 3 p.m. ET
TBA (FS1 or FOX)
Saturday, July 12
Poland vs. Denmark - 3 p.m. ET
TBA (FS1 or FOX)
Sweden vs. Germany - 3 p.m. ET
TBA (FS1 or FOX)
Sunday, July 13
England vs. Wales - 3 p.m. ET
TBA (FS1 or FOX)
Brazil vs. Venezuela - 8 p.m. ET
FS1, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Stay tuned to Gotham FC's social channels for updates, highlights, and player performances throughout the international window.
