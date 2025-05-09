The Assist: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage - May 10, 2025

May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Story:   

In the Pride's last match against Portland, defender Kerry Abello became the first player in Club history to play in 50 straight matches.

Forward Barbra Banda (21) comes into Saturday's contest just two goals away from tying former Pride player Alex Morgan (23) for the second-most goals in Club history across all competitions.

The match against North Carolina Courage marks the second of back-to-back road matches for the Pride, concluding the Club's first two-game road trip of the 2025 campaign. Quote of the Week:  

"Always a difficult place to go play, historically. It's always been a challenge there, the way that North Carolina likes to play. They've found some form in the last two games, as well. We're looking to bounce back from our recent result as well, so it installs an exciting game."

- Head Coach Seb Hines  

Current Form  

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Portland Thorns FC 1 (5/3/25, Providence Park)  

Goal-Scorers: Reyna Reyes

Courage's Last Matchup: North Carolina Courage 2, Utah Royals FC 0 (5/3/25, America First Field)

Goal-Scorers: Ashley Sanchez, Kate Del Fava (OG)

Against the Opposition:  

Series Record: Series Record: 5-10-2 (Home: 2-5-0, Away: 3-5-2)  

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1 (4), North Carolina Courage 1 (5) (7/20/24, WakeMed Soccer Park) (NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current

Date & Time: Friday, May 16, 8:00 p.m. ET  

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.  

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season  

The Need to Know:  

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. ET  

Venue: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.  

Competition: NWSL Regular Season  

Where to Watch/Listen:  

Broadcast: ION







