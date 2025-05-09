The Assist: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage - May 10, 2025
May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Story:
In the Pride's last match against Portland, defender Kerry Abello became the first player in Club history to play in 50 straight matches.
Forward Barbra Banda (21) comes into Saturday's contest just two goals away from tying former Pride player Alex Morgan (23) for the second-most goals in Club history across all competitions.
The match against North Carolina Courage marks the second of back-to-back road matches for the Pride, concluding the Club's first two-game road trip of the 2025 campaign. Quote of the Week:
"Always a difficult place to go play, historically. It's always been a challenge there, the way that North Carolina likes to play. They've found some form in the last two games, as well. We're looking to bounce back from our recent result as well, so it installs an exciting game."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Portland Thorns FC 1 (5/3/25, Providence Park)
Goal-Scorers: Reyna Reyes
Courage's Last Matchup: North Carolina Courage 2, Utah Royals FC 0 (5/3/25, America First Field)
Goal-Scorers: Ashley Sanchez, Kate Del Fava (OG)
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: Series Record: 5-10-2 (Home: 2-5-0, Away: 3-5-2)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1 (4), North Carolina Courage 1 (5) (7/20/24, WakeMed Soccer Park) (NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup)
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current
Date & Time: Friday, May 16, 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: ION
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Flint's Stunner Sinks Gotham, Seals Second Straight Racing Win - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Suffers Road Loss Against Racing Louisville - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Purce to Make First 2025 Start - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Heads to Midwest for Faceoff with League Leading Kansas City Current - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Looks to Maintain Unblemished Road Record in Away Match against Chicago - Washington Spirit
- NWSL & Unwell to Launch Unwell FC at Bay FC's May 17 Match vs Angel City FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage - May 10, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Wins 2024 Golden Brick Award of Excellence for NWSL Championship Season and Downtown Victory Parade - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage - May 10, 2025
- Orlando Pride Wins 2024 Golden Brick Award of Excellence for NWSL Championship Season and Downtown Victory Parade
- Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 Against Portland Thorns FC
- Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 against Portland Thorns FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Portland Thorns on ION