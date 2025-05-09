Purce to Make First 2025 Start
May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Forward Midge Purce is set to make her first start of the 2025 season when Gotham FC takes on Racing Louisville at 8 p.m. tonight at Lynn Family Stadium.
The 29-year-old Purce has previously made five appearances off the bench since returning from a knee injury that kept her out for all but one game last year.
Purce represents one of two changes to Gotham's lineup from this past Sunday's 0-0 draw vs. Chicago, with Jess Carter returning to the back line after missing out last week through injury.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET in Louisville, with Prime Video carrying the national broadcast.
The dynamic Purce has registered 129 minutes this season, and though she wasn't credited for the assist, her cross to Geyse led to the fourth goal in a 4-0 win at Angel City on April 18. Up front, she'll be joined by the scintillating forward Esther Gonzalez, whose seven goals lead all scorers in the NWSL. The Brazilian international Geyse rounds out the attacking group, aiming to add to her goal-scoring account.
Carter, the England international, will partner with Bruninha, Emily Sonnett and Lilly Reale, two NWSL Best XI of the Month for April selections, in the defensive corps. This is Carter's eighth start of the year, while Sonnett has played every minute this campaign and will notch her 150th NWSL regular season appearance tonight.
Reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Ann-Katrin Berger takes up her usual spot between the posts, aiming for her fourth shutout of the campaign.
The midfield will look familiar, with captain Nealy Martin grouping with Jaelin Howell and Sarah Schupansky. Both Howell and Martin will be playing against their former club in Louisville.
The substitutes group is led by forward Ella Stevens, who scored in Gotham's win at Racing last summer. Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell; defenders Emerson Elgin and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Sofia Cook, Stella Nyamekye and Taryn Torres; and forwards Khyah Harper and Mak Whitham round out the Gotham FC reserves list.
Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielder Rose Lavelle; and forwards Gabi Portilho and Jéssica Silva were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.
Gotham FC lineup at Racing Louisville
30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)
3 - Bruninha
27 - Jess Carter
6 - Emily Sonnett
4 - Lilly Reale
7 - Jaelin Howell
11 - Sarah Schupansky
14 - Nealy Martin ©
23 - Midge Purce
9 - Esther González
10 - Geyse
Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 8 - Taryn Torres, 13 - Ella Stevens, 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye
