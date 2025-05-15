Washington Spirit Looks to Protect Home Front against Utah Royals FC

May 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Washington Spirit is back at Audi Field on Saturday night for a home match against Utah Royals FC. Last weekend, Washington's 3-2 win over Chicago Stars FC made the Spirit the second team in league history to start a season 4-0-0 on the road. Forward Rosemonde Kouassi notched her first NWSL goal and assisted Gift Monday's game-winner to deliver three points back to DC.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans can groove to a live performance from DJ Fili who will be at the Sandlot Bar outside the gates. Fans who have purchased Ticket & Drink bundle can choose either a 196 Vodka Seltzer (Grapefruit, Lemon), Soul Mega Beer (American Pale Ale) or Corner Water from Sandlot Bar. These drinks are only redeemable at the Spirit Tailgate and are not allowed inside Audi Field.

Inside Audi Field

As fans march in, the All N' All band will be performing on the Spirit Stage on the concourse. All N' All is a powerhouse band rooted in soul, funk and R&B, bringing vibrant live music to audiences across the DMV and beyond. Joining the band for the Spirit's Salute to Service game is vocalist Shurhonda Love, whose rich voice and magnetic presence set the tone for every performance. Raised in church and school choirs, Shurhonda brings both heart and authenticity to the stage. After serving over a decade in the U.S. Army she's built a successful career blending her love of music with an entrepreneurial spirit. With tight musicianship, irresistible grooves and a deep passion for people and performance, All N' All featuring Love delivers joy, nostalgia and soul every time they hit the stage.

Before Kickoff

At midfield, Sarah Mast, Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, will honor the stars and the stripes by singing the National Anthem. To help us salute our service members, the Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard will present the national and local colors before kickoff.

Halftime

In a celebration of service members by service members, the U.S. Army Drill Team from the 3rd Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard" will take the pitch to perform at halftime. The U.S. Army Drill Team is a precision drill platoon with the primary mission of showcasing the U.S. Army through breathtaking routines with bayonet-tipped 1903 Springfield rifles.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide. Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







