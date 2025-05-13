Washington Spirit to Compete in 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup

May 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will compete in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup beginning in August, Concacaf announced today. The second annual premier club competition will feature ten clubs from six nations across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The Spirit qualified for the tournament by finishing in the top three of the NWSL in 2024.

The group stage draw will take place on Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. EDT, when the Spirit will learn its initial four opponents. Group play will consist of two home and two away matches per team and begin the week of August 18, continuing through the week of October 13. After these matches, the top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinal round in May 2026.

This year's tournament comes with an opportunity for participating clubs to earn a place in two other upcoming international club competitions. The winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for both the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will feature the Confederation champions from across the globe, and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2018.

Schedule details for the Spirit's group stage matches taking place this summer and fall will be announced in the coming weeks. Washington's next NWSL home match will take place on Saturday, May 17 when the side hosts Utah Royals FC at Audi Field. Tickets are still available.







